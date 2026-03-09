Man in custody after driving snow removal vehicle into SickKids Hospital: police

Photo appears to show a sidewalk tractor wedged between an entrance at SickKids Hospital on March 9, 2026. (CityNews/Alfredo Colangelo)

By Denio Lourenco

Posted March 9, 2026 1:47 pm.

Last Updated March 9, 2026 1:49 pm.

A man is in police custody after a snow removal vehicle crashed into the ambulance bay at SickKids Hospital Monday afternoon.

Authorities say the vehicle was unattended when an unknown man entered the driver’s seat and allegedly drove it a short distance into the doors of the building.

The man was apprehended a short while later and no injuries were reported.

Footage from the scene appears to show a sidewalk tractor wedged between an automatic sliding door entrance.

No other details were immediately available.

