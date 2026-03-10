Loblaw says some customers affected by data breach

The board heading up Canada's grocery code of conduct has hired an adjudicator to oversee the code's implementation. Shoppers browse goods in the produce section of a Toronto Loblaws, Friday, May 3, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 10, 2026 5:30 pm.

Last Updated March 10, 2026 5:43 pm.

Loblaw Cos. Ltd. says it has notified some customers regarding a low-level data breach.

The parent company of Loblaws and Shoppers Drug Mart says it determined that a criminal third-party accessed some customer information such as names, phone numbers and email addresses after it identified suspicious activity on a contained, non-critical part of its IT network.

Loblaw says it has since secured its network and customer information, with all customers being logged out of their accounts.

The company says data related to passwords, health information and credit cards were not compromised.

Its investigation also indicates PC Financial was not affected by the breach.

Loblaw did not specify in a news release how many customers were impacted by the breach.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 10, 2026.

Companies in this story: (TSX:L)

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police share image of suspect vehicle after shots fired at U.S. Consulate in downtown Toronto

Toronto police have shared an image of a suspect vehicle after as many as two male suspects opened fire at the U.S. Consulate early Tuesday morning. Officers were called to the area of University Avenue...

updated

3h ago

Significant rainfall across the GTA starting Tuesday night could cause flooding

Most of southern Ontario including the GTA is bracing for significant rainfall starting Tuesday night that could cause localized flooding in some areas. Environment and Climate Change Canada issued...

2h ago

OPP completes review of judge comments on Toronto police officer possible collusion during Zameer trial

Nearly two years after Umar Zameer was acquitted in the death of Det. Const. Jeffrey Northup, Toronto police have received the findings of an Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) review conducted as a result...

2h ago

Ford believes terror sleeper cells are in Canada; RCMP can't confirm

While investigators try to determine who was responsible for a shooting at the U.S. Consulate in Toronto early Tuesday morning -- and what their motive was -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford suggested, without...

6h ago

Top Stories

Police share image of suspect vehicle after shots fired at U.S. Consulate in downtown Toronto

Toronto police have shared an image of a suspect vehicle after as many as two male suspects opened fire at the U.S. Consulate early Tuesday morning. Officers were called to the area of University Avenue...

updated

3h ago

Significant rainfall across the GTA starting Tuesday night could cause flooding

Most of southern Ontario including the GTA is bracing for significant rainfall starting Tuesday night that could cause localized flooding in some areas. Environment and Climate Change Canada issued...

2h ago

OPP completes review of judge comments on Toronto police officer possible collusion during Zameer trial

Nearly two years after Umar Zameer was acquitted in the death of Det. Const. Jeffrey Northup, Toronto police have received the findings of an Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) review conducted as a result...

2h ago

Ford believes terror sleeper cells are in Canada; RCMP can't confirm

While investigators try to determine who was responsible for a shooting at the U.S. Consulate in Toronto early Tuesday morning -- and what their motive was -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford suggested, without...

6h ago

Most Watched Today

0:46
Driver wanted in hit-&-run that left 19-year-old with life-altering injuries

York Regional Police are appealing to the public for any information on the suspected driver believed to be responsible for a hit-and-run that left a 19-year-old pedestrian with life-altering injuries.

6h ago

2:19
Toronto to receive 20-40 mm of rain, risk of thunderstorms for some areas

Most of southern Ontario including the GTA is bracing for significant rainfall starting Tuesday night that could cause localized flooding in some areas.

11h ago

3:13
Toronto's U.S. Consulate targeted in shooting, police investigating national security incident

Toronto police say they are investigating a national security incident at the U.S. Consulate after multiple shots were fired at the building. Authorities are also investigating any potential links to recent shootings at local synagogues.

7h ago

2:16
Family of surviving victim of Tumbler Ridge shooting brings lawsuit against OpenAI

The family of a surviving victim of the Tumbler Ridge shooting is bringing a lawsuit forward against the creators of ChatGPT. The lawsuit describes OpenAI's conduct as reprehensible and morally repugnant. Kurt Black reports.

11h ago

2:05
No injuries after shots fired at Brampton homes, cars

Police are investigating after shots were fired at two Brampton residences and multiple cars. Audra Brown reports.

22h ago

More Videos