Loblaw says some customers affected by data breach

Loblaw Cos. Ltd. says it has notified some customers regarding a low-level data breach.

The parent company of Loblaws and Shoppers Drug Mart says it determined that a criminal third-party accessed some customer information such as names, phone numbers and email addresses after it identified suspicious activity on a contained, non-critical part of its IT network.

Loblaw says it has since secured its network and customer information, with all customers being logged out of their accounts.

The company says data related to passwords, health information and credit cards were not compromised.

Its investigation also indicates PC Financial was not affected by the breach.

Loblaw did not specify in a news release how many customers were impacted by the breach.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 10, 2026.

Companies in this story: (TSX:L)

The Canadian Press