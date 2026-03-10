Ontario to table budget March 26, with eye to productivity, competitiveness: minister

Ontario Minister of Finance Peter Bethlenfalvy speaks to the media following the Speech from the Throne at Queen's Park in Toronto, on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Lahodynskyj

By Allison Jones, The Canadian Press

Posted March 10, 2026 1:43 pm.

Last Updated March 10, 2026 1:44 pm.

Ontario’s finance minister is set to table the provincial budget on March 26 and he is signalling a focus on mitigating economic risks by spending on innovation, competitiveness and infrastructure.

Those are among the budget themes Peter Bethlenfalvy is highlighting today in a speech to the Empire Club of Canada.

He is also using the speech to announce the budget date, which will fall during the first week the legislature is back from an extended winter break.

Bethlenfalvy says the upcoming budget will take a balanced fiscal approach that supports public services and infrastructure while maintaining flexibility.

He is pointing to six key themes of the budget: productivity and innovation, a competitive business environment, infrastructure and housing, trade, talent and workforce, and reliable, affordable, clean energy.

As of the province’s third-quarter finances update, delivered last month, Ontario’s deficit for the current year was projected to be $13.4 billion.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police share image of suspect vehicle after shots fired at U.S. Consulate in downtown Toronto

Toronto police have shared an image of a suspect vehicle after as many as two male suspects opened fire at the U.S. Consulate early Tuesday morning. Officers were called to the area of University Avenue...

updated

2h ago

Ford believes terror sleeper cells are in Canada; RCMP can't confirm

While investigators try to determine who was responsible for a shooting at the U.S. Consulate in Toronto early Tuesday morning -- and what their motive was -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford suggested, without...

2h ago

Doug Ford says Ontario government will take over City of Toronto's Billy Bishop airport involvement

Premier Doug Ford said expanding Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport is needed amid a broader push to boost economic development in the region.

43m ago

Significant rainfall across the GTA starting Tuesday night could cause flooding

Most of southern Ontario including the GTA is bracing for significant rainfall starting Tuesday night that could cause localized flooding in some areas. Environment and Climate Change Canada issued...

25m ago

Top Stories

Police share image of suspect vehicle after shots fired at U.S. Consulate in downtown Toronto

Toronto police have shared an image of a suspect vehicle after as many as two male suspects opened fire at the U.S. Consulate early Tuesday morning. Officers were called to the area of University Avenue...

updated

2h ago

Ford believes terror sleeper cells are in Canada; RCMP can't confirm

While investigators try to determine who was responsible for a shooting at the U.S. Consulate in Toronto early Tuesday morning -- and what their motive was -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford suggested, without...

2h ago

Doug Ford says Ontario government will take over City of Toronto's Billy Bishop airport involvement

Premier Doug Ford said expanding Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport is needed amid a broader push to boost economic development in the region.

43m ago

Significant rainfall across the GTA starting Tuesday night could cause flooding

Most of southern Ontario including the GTA is bracing for significant rainfall starting Tuesday night that could cause localized flooding in some areas. Environment and Climate Change Canada issued...

25m ago

Most Watched Today

0:46
Driver wanted in hit-&-run that left 19-year-old with life-altering injuries

York Regional Police are appealing to the public for any information on the suspected driver believed to be responsible for a hit-and-run that left a 19-year-old pedestrian with life-altering injuries.

2h ago

2:19
Toronto to receive 20-40 mm of rain, risk of thunderstorms for some areas

Most of southern Ontario including the GTA is bracing for significant rainfall starting Tuesday night that could cause localized flooding in some areas.

6h ago

3:13
Toronto's U.S. Consulate targeted in shooting, police investigating national security incident

Toronto police say they are investigating a national security incident at the U.S. Consulate after multiple shots were fired at the building. Authorities are also investigating any potential links to recent shootings at local synagogues.

2h ago

2:16
Family of surviving victim of Tumbler Ridge shooting brings lawsuit against OpenAI

The family of a surviving victim of the Tumbler Ridge shooting is bringing a lawsuit forward against the creators of ChatGPT. The lawsuit describes OpenAI's conduct as reprehensible and morally repugnant. Kurt Black reports.

7h ago

2:05
No injuries after shots fired at Brampton homes, cars

Police are investigating after shots were fired at two Brampton residences and multiple cars. Audra Brown reports.

17h ago

More Videos