Man shot during home invasion in Midtown Toronto, police say

Toronto police are investigating a violent home invasion early Wednesday after a man was shot inside a residence near Glencairn Avenue and Rosewell Avenue.

Emergency crews were called to the area around 2:20 a.m. for reports of gunfire. Paramedics transported an adult male to the hospital with serious but non‑life‑threatening injuries.

Police tell 680 NewsRadio the shooting occurred during an alleged home invasion at 153 Glencairn Avenue, after five suspects forced their way into the residence and demanded cash. A family was inside at the time of the break‑in.

During the confrontation, the adult male was shot. It remains unclear whether the suspects fled with any property.

Officers spent the early morning canvassing the neighbourhood and gathering surveillance footage as the investigation continues. No suspect descriptions have been released.

Police are urging anyone with information or video from the area to contact investigators.