Police seek driver who fled after striking pedestrian in Markham
Posted February 19, 2026 6:08 pm.
Last Updated February 19, 2026 6:09 pm.
York Regional Police are investigating a hit-and-run in Markham on Thursday that left a female with life-threatening injuries.
Emergency crews were called to the Denison Street and Featherstone Avenue area at around 3:41 p.m.
Investigators say a female pedestrian was crossing Denison when she was struck by a vehicle. The driver fled the scene in a dark-blue sedan with silver trim around the windows.
The injured female, whose age was not released, was rushed to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.
The intersection remains closed for an investigation.
More to come