Police seek driver who fled after striking pedestrian in Markham

York Regional Police are investigating a hit-and-run in Markham on Thursday that left a female with life-threatening injuries.

Emergency crews were called to the Denison Street and Featherstone Avenue area at around 3:41 p.m.

Investigators say a female pedestrian was crossing Denison when she was struck by a vehicle. The driver fled the scene in a dark-blue sedan with silver trim around the windows.

The injured female, whose age was not released, was rushed to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

The intersection remains closed for an investigation.

More to come