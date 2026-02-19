Police seek driver who fled after striking pedestrian in Markham

A York Regional Police shoulder badge is shown in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Michael Talbot

Posted February 19, 2026 6:08 pm.

Last Updated February 19, 2026 6:09 pm.

York Regional Police are investigating a hit-and-run in Markham on Thursday that left a female with life-threatening injuries.

Emergency crews were called to the Denison Street and Featherstone Avenue area at around 3:41 p.m.

Investigators say a female pedestrian was crossing Denison when she was struck by a vehicle. The driver fled the scene in a dark-blue sedan with silver trim around the windows.

The injured female, whose age was not released, was rushed to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

The intersection remains closed for an investigation.

More to come

