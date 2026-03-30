B.C. union calls for full-time work-from-home due to spiking gas prices

British Columbia General Employees' Union President Paul Finch speaks outside an ICBC driver licensing office, in Surrey, B.C., Monday, Sept. 8, 2025. The union issued 72-hour strike notice following a strike authorization vote in which 92.7 per cent of members voted in favour of job action. Public service members began strike action on September 2, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 30, 2026 2:11 pm.

Last Updated March 30, 2026 2:33 pm.

BURNABY — The BC General Employees’ Union is asking for provincially regulated employees to be allowed to work from home full-time due to high fuel prices.

The union that represents 35,000 public service workers among more than 95,000 members says in a statement that the temporary allowance would “help alleviate” the burden facing members due to gas prices that have surged amid the Iran war.

The union also says the province should look at ways to “provide temporary relief” for workers who must travel extensively in their jobs and can’t use public transport, especially if gas prices remain elevated.

Union president Paul Finch says the move could also help B.C. reduce emissions and road congestion.

The province has not immediately responded to a request for comment.

The union’s call coincides with a similar request to Canada’s governments by the Canadian Association of Professional Employees, which cited recommendations of the International Energy Agency.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 30, 2026.

The Canadian Press

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