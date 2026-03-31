Statistics Canada says real GDP grew 0.1 per cent in January

A pumpjack draws out oil from a wellhead near Calgary on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

By Craig Lord, The Canadian Press

Posted March 31, 2026 8:49 am.

Last Updated March 31, 2026 10:14 am.

New data released by Statistics Canada on Tuesday suggests the economy was rebounding in the first few months of the year after a mild contraction to close 2025.

The agency said real gross domestic product edged up 0.1 per cent in January, helped by strength in goods-producing industries, which expanded by 0.2 per cent.

Looking ahead, the agency added that its preliminary estimate for February suggests the economy grew 0.2 per cent for the month, though it cautioned the figure would be revised.

Statistics Canada’s initial estimates for January published last month expected real GDP to be relatively flat to start 2026.

The gain for the month came as mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction grew by 1.2 per cent in January, boosted by activity in oil and gas extraction which improved by 1.6 per cent.

However, the manufacturing sector contracted 1.4 per cent due to weaknesses in durable-goods and non-durable-goods manufacturing industries.

Services-producing industries were essentially unchanged in January, as gains in retail trade and finance and insurance were offset by losses in wholesale trade and transportation and warehousing.

Statistics Canada estimated the economy contracted 0.5 per cent on an annualized basis in the final quarter of 2025.

“Canada’s economy looks to be off to a slightly better-than-expected start in 2026 after a lacklustre fourth quarter,” TD Bank economist Marc Ercolao said in a note to clients Tuesday.

Ercolao said the January GDP figures should not affect the Bank of Canada’s next interest rate decision set for April 29.

The central bank held its benchmark policy rate steady at 2.25 per cent on March 18 and signalled it was taking a wait-and-see approach to gauge how the Iran war and ensuing oil shock will affect inflation and economic growth.

Ercolao said the economic outlook in Canada is “highly dependent on how long and severe the conflict becomes.”

With growth in the first quarter of 2026 tracking in line with the Bank of Canada’s forecasts, Ercolao said TD Bank expects the central bank is done lowering interest rates.

Bradley Saunders, North America economist at Capital Economics, said in a note that the solid GDP readings to start the year will allow the Bank of Canada to focus more on the possibility of spreading price pressures from the war, rather than the need to support a weakening economy.

The central bank said it would look through a short-term inflationary shock from spiking energy prices, but Saunders said “any signs of price pressures broadening are now more likely to be met with policy tightening.”

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Men who disguised as construction workers charged in $1M break‑and‑enter ring, Toronto police say

Toronto police say three men have been arrested in connection with a six‑month investigation into a series of high‑end residential break‑and‑enters in Toronto and York Region, where suspects allegedly...

1h ago

Elderly couple killed in overnight house fire in North York

A man and a woman are dead after a house fire broke out in North York early on Tuesday morning. Toronto fire crews were called to the residence on Anthia Drive in the Islington Avenue and Steeles Avenue...

2h ago

Heavy rain and thunderstorms to soak Toronto Tuesday, with up to 75 mm possible

Toronto is bracing for a soaking Tuesday as a slow‑moving system threatens to dump as much as 75 millimetres of rain across the city by tonight, paired with the risk of thunderstorms that could intensify...

updated

1h ago

Cheese in HelloFresh meal kits recalled Canada-wide over Listeria contamination

A nationwide food recall has been issued for multiple cheese products included in certain HelloFresh meal kits after testing detected possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. The Canadian Food...

2h ago

Top Stories

Men who disguised as construction workers charged in $1M break‑and‑enter ring, Toronto police say

Toronto police say three men have been arrested in connection with a six‑month investigation into a series of high‑end residential break‑and‑enters in Toronto and York Region, where suspects allegedly...

1h ago

Elderly couple killed in overnight house fire in North York

A man and a woman are dead after a house fire broke out in North York early on Tuesday morning. Toronto fire crews were called to the residence on Anthia Drive in the Islington Avenue and Steeles Avenue...

2h ago

Heavy rain and thunderstorms to soak Toronto Tuesday, with up to 75 mm possible

Toronto is bracing for a soaking Tuesday as a slow‑moving system threatens to dump as much as 75 millimetres of rain across the city by tonight, paired with the risk of thunderstorms that could intensify...

updated

1h ago

Cheese in HelloFresh meal kits recalled Canada-wide over Listeria contamination

A nationwide food recall has been issued for multiple cheese products included in certain HelloFresh meal kits after testing detected possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. The Canadian Food...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

1:08
Severe thunderstorm watches end but showers up to 75 mm could still hit GTA

Severe thunderstorm watches for Toronto, Hamilton, Halton, Peel Regions, and Niagara ended early on Tuesday, though Environment Canada still cautioned for flooding in some areas as a result of torrential downpours.

1h ago

1:00
Elderly couple dead following North York house fire

Toronto Fire says a man and a woman -- both elderly -- died in hospital after a house fire near Islington Avenue and Steeles Avenue on Tuesday morning.

2h ago

2:48
The Aga Khan visits Toronto to help open new multi-generational community complex

A world leader in Toronto opening a new building with a new way of living. Afua Baah has the details on what Generations Toronto has to offer residents now and in the years to come.

16h ago

2:13
Wild spring weather ride on tap this week

The weather will be up and down this week with a temperature rollercoaster, storms and even potential freezing rain Thursday. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

15h ago

0:40
CN rail train derails near St. Catharines, polyethylene spills from one car

An investigation is underway on what caused a CN rail train to derail near St. Catharines, where one car filled with polyethylene spilled over. No injuries or dangers to the public were reported.

19h ago

More Videos