StatCan to publish March jobs data after labour market’s rough start to 2026

OTTAWA — Statistics Canada is set to provide fresh labour market data for March this morning.

A Reuters poll of economists expects the Canadian economy added 15,000 jobs last month after shedding more than 100,000 positions over the first two months of the year.

That poll also calls for the unemployment rate to tick up to 6.8 per cent.

RBC economists, who are predicting the jobless rate will hold steady at 6.7 per cent, say a weak pace of hiring could extend into the second quarter of the year as tensions over the war in the Middle East compound with ongoing trade uncertainty.

But RBC expects slowing population growth will lead to a recovery in the labour market later this year that brings the unemployment rate down before the end of 2026.

Friday’s labour force survey will be the Bank of Canada’s last look at jobs data before its next interest rate decision on April 29.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 10, 2026.

Craig Lord, The Canadian Press