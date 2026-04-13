If Canadians want more security, will they have to foot the bill?

Just a year after its original deadline, Canada has finally met its NATO spending target of two per cent of its GDP, including investing billions in recruitment and modernizing infrastructure. Our eyes are now set on the 2035 target of five per cent, which Ottawa committed to following pressure from U.S. President Trump last year.

While Canadians are feeling supportive of the government beefing up national security during this geopolitical moment, the reality of the paying the bill will fall on the shoulders of Canadians.

Host Caryn Ceolin speaks to Colin Busby, director of policy engagement at the CD Howe Institute to break down what options Ottawa has to finance the sustainability of its NATO spending.