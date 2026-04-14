Ex-Michigan coach Sherrone Moore faces sentencing for misdemeanors that followed his firing

FILE - Former Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore appears in court in Pittsfield Township, Mich., Tuesday, Feb. 17 2026. (Jacob Hamilton/Ann Arbor News via AP, File) Jacob Hamilton | MLive.com

By Larry Lage And Ed White, The Associated Press

Posted April 14, 2026 10:44 am.

Last Updated April 14, 2026 11:19 am.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Former Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore faces a sentencing hearing Tuesday for misdemeanors related to a confrontation with his executive assistant soon after Moore’s firing for having an inappropriate relationship with her.

Moore pleaded no contest in March to trespassing and malicious use of a telecom device. The maximum possible penalty is six months in jail, though he has no previous criminal record and the judge will have much discretion to keep him out of custody.

Moore, 40, was fired on Dec. 10 after leading the Wolverines for two seasons, following Jim Harbaugh’s move to the NFL’s Los Angeles Chargers. It was a stunning dismissal at one of college football’s most prestigious programs.

Moore was accused that same day of confronting the woman with whom he had been having an affair and blaming her for his firing, even threatening to kill himself with butter knives in her apartment. Authorities said the woman had ended the affair and spoken to school officials about it.

Moore was charged with felony home invasion and two additional charges. But Washtenaw County prosecutors agreed to a deal in which he pleaded no contest to two misdemeanors. The felony charge was dropped.

The agreement came after defense lawyer Ellen Michaels planned to aggressively challenge how police gathered information to get an arrest warrant.

Moore did not harm himself and was peacefully arrested in a parking lot away from the woman’s apartment.

___

White reported from Detroit.

___

EDITOR’S NOTE — This story includes discussion of suicide. If you or someone you know needs help, the national suicide and crisis lifeline in the U.S. is available by calling or texting 988. There is also an online chat at 988lifeline.org

Larry Lage And Ed White, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Liberals suspend federal fuel excise taxes until Labour Day

The Liberal government will suspend the excise fuel tax on gasoline and diesel until Labour Day as the Iran war sends energy costs surging, Prime Minster Mark Carney announced Tuesday. Carney said the...

1h ago

Police say man found dead in Ajax home was targeted

The Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) is investigating after a man was found injured inside an Ajax home and pronounced dead at the scene early Tuesday. A police spokesperson told CityNews that...

updated

3m ago

Toronto police warn of roofing scam using fake repairs and bogus 'interpol investigator'

Toronto police are alerting homeowners to what authorities are calling a sophisticated roofing and impersonation scam that has already cost victims thousands of dollars. Officials say suspects have...

2h ago

Air Canada ordered to pay pilots who were denied religious COVID-19 vaccine exemption

An arbitrator has ordered Air Canada to grant back pay to seven pilots denied religious exemptions from the airline's mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy. The decision states that Air Canada violated...

32m ago

Top Stories

Liberals suspend federal fuel excise taxes until Labour Day

The Liberal government will suspend the excise fuel tax on gasoline and diesel until Labour Day as the Iran war sends energy costs surging, Prime Minster Mark Carney announced Tuesday. Carney said the...

1h ago

Police say man found dead in Ajax home was targeted

The Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) is investigating after a man was found injured inside an Ajax home and pronounced dead at the scene early Tuesday. A police spokesperson told CityNews that...

updated

3m ago

Toronto police warn of roofing scam using fake repairs and bogus 'interpol investigator'

Toronto police are alerting homeowners to what authorities are calling a sophisticated roofing and impersonation scam that has already cost victims thousands of dollars. Officials say suspects have...

2h ago

Air Canada ordered to pay pilots who were denied religious COVID-19 vaccine exemption

An arbitrator has ordered Air Canada to grant back pay to seven pilots denied religious exemptions from the airline's mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy. The decision states that Air Canada violated...

32m ago

Most Watched Today

2:28
Thunderstorms, heavy rain across the GTA on Tuesday

Heavy rain and thunderstorm activity will linger over the GTA with temperatures in the low 20s. Stella Acquisto has your current and long-range forecast.

5h ago

12:51
Scarborough-Southwest's Doly Begum calls for unity in victory speech

Toronto's Scarborough-Southwest Liberal candidate Doly Begum called for unity during uncertain global times in her byelection victory speech.

14h ago

9:08
Liberals secure majority government after Toronto byelection win: CityNews projects

Toronto's University-Rosedale Liberal candidate Danielle Martin has secured Prime Minister Mark Carney a majority government after CityNews projected a Liberal win in her riding.

14h ago

6:22
Carney's growing popularity: Analyst explains what's behind the Liberals' boost

Canada Pulse Insights CEO John Wright breaks down what's behind Prime Minister Mark Carney's steady incline in the polls as he nears his first year at the helm.

16h ago

2:52
Heavy rain, warm temperatures expected Tuesday

Heavy rain and potential storms are expected to start the day before sunshine pokes through in the afternoon. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

18h ago

More Videos