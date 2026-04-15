Alberta looks to replace highway welcome signs with province-shaped placards

EDMONTON — Tourists, truckers and others travellers could soon be greeted by new Welcome to Alberta signs when they cross into the province.

The government is planning to replace its nearly two dozen square, wooden signs on all highway entrances from the north, south, east and west — with placards shaped like Alberta.

A request for proposals issued earlier this month provides few other details about the new signs. Although it notes using wood again isn’t an option.

Transportation Minister Devin Dreeshen says what the signs will say is yet to be decided.

Dreeshen told reporters Wednesday that he expects the new signs will still offer a hearty welcome and the company with the successful contract bid will be responsible for presenting a final design for government approval.

“The easy one is Welcome to Alberta, obviously, as they’re at our border,” Dreeshen said.

“These signs are public. They’re for Albertans, and we want to make sure that everybody feels welcome coming into the province.”

The existing signs read Welcome to Alberta and Wild Rose Country, with a picture of a small pink rose. Dreeshen said some are close to 40 years old.

Last year, the government announced it would be dropping the Wild Rose Country phrase from licence plates in favour of the province’s official motto, Strong and Free.

Premier Danielle Smith’s government was accused by critics of unnecessary politicking with the slogan change, pointing out that her United Conservative Party has used Strong and Free in campaigns and promotional materials.

Smith said there was nothing political about the choice, as the same phrase is a lyric in the national anthem.

Dreeshen didn’t say if the Strong and Free motto is an option being considered for the new signs. He said an announcement is expected later this spring, when the bidding process ends.

The request for proposals says the signs are to be similar in size to the current ones at nearly five metres tall. They are to be about half as wide at nearly three metres across.

The are also to sit on elevated pedestals to thwart vandals, the document says.

They could also have solar-powered lighting, although it’s listed as optional.

The province is trying to balance looks with durability and cost, says the document.

Dreeshen said he can’t provide an overall cost for the project.

“It varies so much,” he said. “If they are made out of metal, obviously it’s more expensive than wood, (and it) depends on how ornate they are.”

He also said the government isn’t sure what will happen to the old signs, although he’s open to a charity auction if Albertans want to own a piece of history.

The new signs are to start going up in the summer and fall.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 15, 2026.

Jack Farrell, The Canadian Press



