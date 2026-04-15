Anand expresses concern about killing of Canadian in Lebanon by Israeli forces

Minister of Foreign Affairs Anita Anand speaks with reporters before caucus in Ottawa, Wednesday, April 15, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 15, 2026 1:04 pm.

Last Updated April 15, 2026 1:29 pm.

OTTAWA — Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand says she is in the process of contacting Israeli officials following the killing of a Canadian in Lebanon by Israel’s forces.

Anand told reporters the Canadian government is “very concerned” about Hassan Haidar’s death, and she expressed condolences to the man’s family and community.

Haidar’s brother said on Monday that Haidar was trying to help a man who was shot last week by a drone in Lebanon when he too was shot and killed.

Israel intensified attacks on Lebanon last week amid its renewed war with the Iranian-backed Hezbollah militant group.

Israeli strikes again rocked southern Lebanon on Wednesday, following historic talks Tuesday between Lebanese and Israeli officials in Washington.

Anand says Canada is hopeful a ceasefire deal can be reached and says she already spoke to Lebanon’s foreign minister where she offered Canada’s solidarity, including for its territorial integrity.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto, GTA under special weather statement for up to 20mm of rain

Toronto, the GTA and all of southern Ontario are under a special weather statement, calling for 10 to 20 millimetres of rain in the region. Environment and Climate Change Canada issued the advisory...

12m ago

Toronto proposes $10 fee for World Cup fan fest after initially promoting free entry

The City of Toronto is proposing a $10 charge for admission to its World Cup fan festival after initially promoting it as a free event. A report presented to the city's executive committee on Wednesday...

55m ago

Youth stabbed in Pickering; 1 in custody after early‑morning police response

A youth is in stable condition after being stabbed in Pickering early Wednesday. Durham police say officers were called around mid‑morning to the area of Liverpool Road and Finch Avenue, where they...

2m ago

Ford government to allow alcohol almost anywhere in provincial parks

It could be beers on the beach and wine at the picnic tables for campers in Ontario this summer. The Ford government is going to allow alcohol consumption almost anywhere in provincial parks, 680 NewsRadio...

3h ago

Top Stories

Toronto, GTA under special weather statement for up to 20mm of rain

Toronto, the GTA and all of southern Ontario are under a special weather statement, calling for 10 to 20 millimetres of rain in the region. Environment and Climate Change Canada issued the advisory...

12m ago

Toronto proposes $10 fee for World Cup fan fest after initially promoting free entry

The City of Toronto is proposing a $10 charge for admission to its World Cup fan festival after initially promoting it as a free event. A report presented to the city's executive committee on Wednesday...

55m ago

Youth stabbed in Pickering; 1 in custody after early‑morning police response

A youth is in stable condition after being stabbed in Pickering early Wednesday. Durham police say officers were called around mid‑morning to the area of Liverpool Road and Finch Avenue, where they...

2m ago

Ford government to allow alcohol almost anywhere in provincial parks

It could be beers on the beach and wine at the picnic tables for campers in Ontario this summer. The Ford government is going to allow alcohol consumption almost anywhere in provincial parks, 680 NewsRadio...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

3:32
Ontario parks to allow drinking at picnic tables, beaches: Ford government

The Ford government is going to allow alcohol consumption almost anywhere in provincial parks, 680 NewsRadio has exclusively learned.

2h ago

2:45
More storms Tuesday night could bring flooding

There are more thunderstorms in the forecast overnight and through Wednesday. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has more on the upcoming messy weather.

18h ago

1:10
House of Commons camera shakes during 3.9 magnitude earthquake strikes near Ottawa

Cameras livestreaming the House of Commons sitting captured the moment a 3.9 magnitude earthquake in Ottawa rattled the region, causing the camera to shake as parliamentarians debated.

22h ago

0:59
Poilievre reacts to Liberal majority, gas tax holiday 'not good enough'

Leader of the opposition Pierre Poilievre spoke out against the federal Liberals reaching a majority and the newly announced gas tax holiday he says isn't 'good enough.'

April 14, 2026 1:42 pm EST EST

0:47
Carney jokingly retracts positive remark on Pierre Poilievre

Prime Minister Mark Carney jokingly took back positive remarks he made on the leader of the opposition after a journalist said Pierre Poilievre once said Carney was 'badly educated in economics.'

April 14, 2026 11:55 am EST EST

More Videos