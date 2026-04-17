Ford recalls 1.4 million F-150 pickup trucks to fix a gearshift issue

FILE - A worker inspects a new aluminum-alloy body Ford F-150 truck at the company's Kansas City Assembly Plant, March 13, 2015 in Claycomo, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File) Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Michelle Chapman, The Associated Press

Posted April 17, 2026 8:13 am.

Last Updated April 17, 2026 9:08 am.

Ford is recalling almost 1.4 million of its F-150 pickup trucks in the U.S. because of a gearshift issue that may lead to the loss of control of vehicles and increasing the risk of a crash.

The automaker is aware of two injuries and one accident possibly related to the issue.

The recall includes F-150 light trucks with a six-speed automatic transmission that were produced between March 12, 2014 an Aug 18, 2017.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s safety recall report says that some of the pickup trucks may experience an intermittent selection signal of the transmission range sensor to the powertrain control module, which may lead to a temporary, unintended downshift into second gear. This may cause an abrupt reduction in wheel speed for a short period of time, which in some situations could cause the rear tires to slide until the vehicle speed slows.

Ford is aware of 444 warranty claims and 105 customer service reports that could be linked to the issue as of early this month.

Vehicle owners will be notified about the recall by mail and instructed to bring their vehicle to a Ford or Lincoln dealer to have their powertrain control module calibration updated at no cost.

Michelle Chapman, The Associated Press

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