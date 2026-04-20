N.B. Premier Susan Holt to meet with Mark Carney and his ministers this week

Prime Minister Mark Carney left, meets with New Brunswick Premier Susan Holt in her office in Fredericton, N.B., on Monday, Nov. 10, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Stephen MacGillivray

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 20, 2026 4:00 am.

Last Updated April 20, 2026 5:32 am.

OTTAWA — New Brunswick Premier Susan Holt will be in Ottawa today to discuss the economy, defence and major projects with Prime Minister Mark Carney and his ministers.

Holt says she also plans to press for federal partnership on health-care funding, energy infrastructure and critical mineral development.

Last year, the federal major projects office selected a proposed tungsten mine in Sisson Brook, N.B., as a development it could help fast-track as a benefit to the national economy.

While in Ottawa, Holt is planning to meet with New Brunswick MP Dominic LeBlanc, the minister responsible for Canada-U.S. trade.

She’s also scheduled sit-downs with the ministers of justice, defence and health.

Holt plans to attend a Canadian Chamber of Commerce business summit with other premiers as well.

“New Brunswick has what the world needs, and we’re working with partners across the country to unlock that potential,” Holt said in a statement. “Our focus is on making sure New Brunswick is at the centre of the major projects and defence investments that will shape our country’s future.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 20, 2026.

The Canadian Press

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