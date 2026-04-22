Feist, Alessia Cara, Broken Social Scene to headline free Toronto hospital fundraiser

TORONTO —

Feist, Alessia Cara and Broken Social Scene are putting their time into a worthwhile cause.

The Canadian artists are part of the lineup for a free concert in Toronto this June with a goal of raising $1 million for several local hospitals.

The event is organized by Fitzrovia, a rental developer, which says the artists will perform on June 6 as part of TOgether, a wellness festival that will feature fundraising efforts throughout the day.

The group says it will offer attendees opportunities to win prizes including vehicles and sports tickets.

Other performers on the bill include Tragically Hip guitarist Paul Langlois.

Fitzrovia says funds raised through the event will directly support the University Health Network and Michael Garron Hospital.

Adrian Rocca, chair of the Michael Garron Hospital Foundation and CEO of Fitzrovia, says in a statement that as Toronto’s population “continues to outpace our healthcare infrastructure, investing in these hospitals has never been more urgent.”

Broken Social Scene is set to hit the road this summer in support of their forthcoming album “Remember the Humans,” with stops in Canada, the U.S. and Europe.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 22, 2026.

Alex Nino Gheciu, The Canadian Press



