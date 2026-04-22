Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries after being struck by vehicle in Pickering

A female pedestrian has suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Pickering.

Durham police say they were called to Brock Road and Dellbrook Avenue around 1:25 p.m. on Tuesday.

It was reported that a Nissan SUV was travelling northbound on Brock when the vehicle collided with a female pedestrian in the roadway.

The pedestrian was rushed to a Toronto-area trauma centre with life-threatening injuries. The driver remained on the scene and was not injured.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation.

Anyone with cellphone, dash cam, surveillance footage or information about this incident is asked to contact police.