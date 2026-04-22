Youth invites finding of guilt in alleged terrorism plot against Jewish people

The Ottawa courthouse is seen on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Patrick Doyle PATRICK DOYLE

By Jim Bronskill, The Canadian Press

Posted April 22, 2026 12:49 pm.

Last Updated April 22, 2026 1:56 pm.

OTTAWA — An Ottawa youth is inviting a judge to find him guilty of terrorism charges stemming from an alleged plan to attack Jewish people.

The development came in an Ontario court Wednesday before a trial for the young person and a co-accused was set to begin.

The youth, who cannot be identified due to his age, pleaded not guilty to four charges, but he admits to a statement of facts and invites the court to find him guilty.

The unusual move preserves his appeal rights concerning the pretrial exclusion of certain evidence in the case.

The four charges are:

— conspiracy to commit murder for the benefit of, at the direction of or in association with a terrorist group;

— facilitating terrorist activity by making available and exchanging instructional material and propaganda;

— instructing a person to carry out terrorist activity against Jewish persons; and

— facilitating terrorist activity by possessing explosive substances, specifically acetone, an oxidizer and metal ball bearings.

The approximately 50-page statement of facts in the case has been given to Superior Court Justice Ian Carter to review.

Neither the young person nor his co-accused can be named due to provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The youth inviting the court to find him guilty was arrested in December 2023. At the time, the RCMP recognized the Canadian Security Intelligence Service, the Ottawa police, the Ontario Provincial Police anti-terrorism section and others for their help.

The second young person was arrested in February 2024.

He is charged with conspiracy to commit murder through involvement with a terrorist group, as well as facilitating terrorist activity by making available instructional material and propaganda and by seeking to acquire a prohibited firearm.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 22, 2026.

Jim Bronskill, The Canadian Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Doug Ford says Ontario has sold controversial private plane

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says the province has sold a recently purchased used private jet for the same price it was bought for. Ford says Bombardier has bought the plane for $28.9 million, the exact...

2h ago

Surrender form signature leads to heated puppy custody battle

A custody battle over a five-month old rottweiler is underway after the puppy was hit and nearly killed by a vehicle on River Street, near Dundas St. E. in Toronto on April 9. Dan McConnell who says...

SPEAKERS CORNER

2h ago

Air Canada jet forced into emergency climb after near‑miss with U.S. flight at JFK airport

A close call at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport on Monday afternoon forced an American Airlines‑operated regional jet and an Air Canada Express flight to abort their landings after coming...

updated

4h ago

Frank Stronach's second sexual assault trial postponed to May 2027

TORONTO — Canadian businessman Frank Stronach's second sexual assault trial has been pushed back to next year. Stronach, who is currently awaiting a decision in his Toronto sexual assault case, was...

54m ago

Top Stories

Doug Ford says Ontario has sold controversial private plane

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says the province has sold a recently purchased used private jet for the same price it was bought for. Ford says Bombardier has bought the plane for $28.9 million, the exact...

2h ago

Surrender form signature leads to heated puppy custody battle

A custody battle over a five-month old rottweiler is underway after the puppy was hit and nearly killed by a vehicle on River Street, near Dundas St. E. in Toronto on April 9. Dan McConnell who says...

SPEAKERS CORNER

2h ago

Air Canada jet forced into emergency climb after near‑miss with U.S. flight at JFK airport

A close call at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport on Monday afternoon forced an American Airlines‑operated regional jet and an Air Canada Express flight to abort their landings after coming...

updated

4h ago

Frank Stronach's second sexual assault trial postponed to May 2027

TORONTO — Canadian businessman Frank Stronach's second sexual assault trial has been pushed back to next year. Stronach, who is currently awaiting a decision in his Toronto sexual assault case, was...

54m ago

Most Watched Today

0:48
Air Canada plane narrowly avoids collision at New York's JFK airport

A close call at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport on Monday afternoon forced an American Airlines‑operated regional jet and an Air Canada Express flight to abort their landings after coming within a few hundred feet of one another.

3h ago

3:14
Drake's 'Iceman' structure doused by firefighters after complaints

The head of Toronto Fire Services says his crews are taking steps to break down a large ice sculpture downtown that’s teasing a new album by Drake in response to “multiple complaints and concerns for public safety.”

3h ago

2:18
Fairview Mall security guard shot after confronting alleged jewellery store robber

Shocking gun violence in North York where a man was shot inside Fairview Mall. Afua Baah has the latest on the investigation and the ongoing hunt for the suspect who pulled the trigger.

18h ago

2:54
Developer looks to double number of units in Mimico multiplex already under construction

The need for housing continues to heighten in Toronto. But as Brandon Choghri shows us, those living in one Mimico neighbourhood say the height of one new project is out of control. 

2h ago

3:57
Drake's ice sculpture draws crowds and concerns

Toronto police say officers were called for crowd control after people climbed a 25-foot-high ice sculpture set up in the downtown core, teasing Drake’s new album. Audra Brown reports.

15h ago

More Videos