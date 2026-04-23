Pedestrians struck in late‑night Mississauga collision; 1 in critical condition

Peel Regional Police cruiser. CITYNEWS

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted April 23, 2026 5:32 am.

A late‑night collision in Mississauga has left one pedestrian in critical condition, Peel Regional Police (PRP) say.

Police were called to the area of Lakeshore Road East and Beechwood Avenue around 10:36 p.m. Wednesday after a vehicle struck two pedestrians.

One victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, while the condition of the second pedestrian has not yet been released.

No further details about the driver or the circumstances leading up to the collision have been released.

Lakeshore Road East was currently closed between Beechwood Avenue and Hampton Crescent, but reopened to vehicular traffic on Thursday morning.

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