Peel police recover $67K in stolen cash, jewellery in Project NOMAD arrest

Peel police say they have arrested a man accused of breaking into multiple homes across the region as part of a weeks‑long investigation into a series of nighttime residential burglaries.

Investigators launched Project NOMAD on March 26 after a pattern emerged involving homes being entered during evening hours. Police say the suspect focused on upstairs bedrooms, stealing jewellery and cash before slipping away.

On Thursday, investigators, working alongside the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), identified and located the suspect inside a residence near Square One Shopping Centre in Mississauga. Officers arrested him at the scene.

Police say they also seized approximately $31,000 in cash and $36,000 worth of jewellery, all believed to have been taken during the break‑ins. Investigators have since returned the recovered property to its rightful owners.

Gerard Barrett, a 39‑year‑old man with no fixed address, has been charged with four counts of break and enter and commit an indictable offence, four counts of possession of property obtained by crime, disguise with intent, and possession of break‑in instruments.

Police believe Barrett is responsible for a series of targeted residential break‑ins across Peel Region and say the investigation remains active.