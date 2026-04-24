TTC requests no-board report in hopes of avoiding labour disruption during World Cup tournament

A Toronto Transit Commission sign is shown in this undated photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

By John Marchesan

Posted April 24, 2026 5:14 pm.

The TTC has requested a no-board report in its contract talks with one of its unions in hopes of avoiding service disruptions during the World Cup, which is set to arrive in Toronto in less than two months.

CUPE Local 2 represents approximately 700 communications, electrical, and signal workers who maintain and repair critical infrastructure. Earlier this month, the union overwhelmingly voted in favour of strike action.

TTC CEO Mandeep Lali says following the union vote, he hopes a no-board report will encourage “meaningful, good-faith negotiations.”

“With Toronto preparing to host the world during the FIFA World Cup 2026, we are resolute in our commitment to ensure we’re doing everything possible to provide uninterrupted transit service for the millions of people in this City and Region who rely on us every day, and for everyone visiting for this prestigious event,” Lali said in a statement on Friday. “Requesting a no-board report creates the structural foundation to reach an agreement before the event kicks off in Toronto on June 12.”

According to the TTC, the earliest date for a possible labour disruption would be 17 days after the no-board report is issued by the Ministry of Labour.

Toronto is set to host the first of six World Cup matches on June 12 at Toronto Stadium.

Lali adds that the TTC has a robust contingency plan if there is a labour dispute.

“Neither the strike vote nor the application for a no-board report will have any impact on TTC service,” said Lali. “Both are steps in the collective bargaining process and do not automatically lead to job action.”

The collective agreement between the two sides expired on March 31, 2026.

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