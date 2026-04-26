Quebec church becomes unlikely Habs playoff watch hub

Fans watch the Montreal Canadiens play the Tampa Bay Lightning during NHL playoff hockey action in the Cathedral of Saint-Jean-l'Evangeliste in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que., on Friday, April 24, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Edouard Desroches

By Morgan Lowrie, The Canadian Press

Posted April 26, 2026 4:00 am.

Last Updated April 26, 2026 8:11 am.

SAINT-JEAN-SUR-RICHELIEU — The sound of singing rises up from the packed pews of St-Jean-l’Évangéliste Cathedral in St-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Quebec. But the congregation is dressed in blue, white and red Montreal Canadiens jerseys, and the song they’re singing isn’t a hymn but rather a chant that any sports fan will recognize: “Olé! Olé! Olé!”

Since the beginning of the NHL playoffs, hundreds of hockey fans have packed into the pews for raucous Habs watch parties in which they yell, cheer, and yes, pray for victory.

The director of content and communications for La Cargaison, the nonprofit multimedia organization behind the show, says the interest has exceeded expectations.

“People in Quebec and Canada gather together around hockey games — it’s almost a religion, so we find it works wonderfully,” said Marjolaine Quintal.

The company has offices in the church, and has been putting on concerts and sound and light shows in the sanctuary for the last couple of years. A hockey match is not much different, Quintal says. “There’s ceremony, there’s decorum, there’s passion, there are turnarounds, and they’re places to gather as well.”

The game is shown on a 35-foot screen, while DJs pump up the crowd and lights are beamed on the historic church’s walls.

As a lineup stretched around the block ahead of Friday’s sold-out watch party, a fan dressed in a red priestlike garment invited fans to kneel in front of him to share a prayer that began with invoking the late Canadiens great Maurice “Rocket” Richard.

“Our rocket, who is in heaven, may your talent be shared,” began the man, who calls himself “St-Flanelle,” after a term used to refer to the team’s jersey, as well as the name of the event.

The man, whose real name is David Ouellet, said his “caricature” is all in good fun. “It’s to make people laugh,” he said.

Antoine Dubé, standing in line, said he came for the ambiance and to share the game experience with other people. He and several other attendees told The Canadian Press they weren’t regular churchgoers. All said they’d be praying for victory.

Isabelle Brulotte, the head of the organization that manages the church — the Corporation Monseigneur Forget — said watching hockey in churches isn’t unprecedented.

“Churches were the gathering places of their neighbourhoods and cities, so people would often go listen to hockey games in churches because they didn’t necessarily have the money to buy a TV or a radio,” she said in a recent phone interview.

While La Cargaison is running the show, the church is also joining in, offering Habs-coloured blue, white, and red candles that can be lit by anyone who wants to say a prayer for the “Bleu, Blanc et Rouge.”

Brulotte says she’s received a few calls from people who feel the sports broadcasting is inappropriate or irreverent, but insists that holding shows falls within the church’s mandate to serve the community and appeal to younger generations.

“Just in 2025, 10,000 people walked through the cathedral doors, other than for a religious celebration,” she said. “That’s quite a lot. And some of them ended up coming back for mass.”

At least one Habs player has given the church viewing parties his seal of approval.

“It literally is (a religion),” said star winger Cole Caufield, who recently became the first Canadiens player to score 50 goals in a season since 1990. “That’s a story that makes it make sense. I mean, just everybody’s so committed and passionate. No matter what kind of lifestyle you live, I think everybody’s on the same page with their hockey team.”

Matt Hoven, who holds the Kule chair in Catholic religious education at St. Joseph’s College in Edmonton, associated with the University of Alberta, disagrees that sports are a religion. While both create belonging, identity and rituals, “hockey isn’t trying to answer life’s biggest questions,” he said.

But Hoven, who has written several books about the intersection of sports and religion, including one about hockey-loving priest David Bauer, agrees that the two cultures often overlap. In Quebec, while hockey was originally seen as an English-speaker’s sport, it came to be embraced and promoted by Francophone priests, he said.

More recently, legendary Canadiens goalies Patrick Roy and Carey Price have been dubbed “Saint Patrick” and “Jesus Price” by fans, and Oilers captain Connor McDavid often appears as a Christ-like figure on T-shirts.

Hoven believes that sport can also, at times, stir up religious feelings. How else to explain people lighting candles and praying for victory, he asks?

“It’s funny when we give people opportunities, how God in the spiritual will somehow come out,” he said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 26, 2026.

Morgan Lowrie, The Canadian Press





Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

1 person dead after car crash on Hwy. 401 in Pickering

A person has died following a two-vehicle collision on Highway 401 in Pickering early Sunday morning. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were called to the eastbound collector lanes of Highway 401 near...

36m ago

Here's what we know about the accused White House correspondents’ dinner attacker

WASHINGTON (AP) — Social media posts that appear to match the California man arrested Saturday in the shooting at the White House correspondents’ dinner show he is a highly educated tutor and amateur...

24m ago

Shots fired as gunman charges toward ballroom at White House correspondents' dinner. Trump unharmed

WASHINGTON (AP) — A man armed with guns and knives stormed the lobby outside the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner attended by President Donald Trump on Saturday night, charging toward the...

5m ago

Accused gunman at correspondents' dinner was believed to be targeting top officials, Blanche says

WASHINGTON (AP) — The accused gunman who tried to storm the ballroom at the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner with guns and knives traveled across the country before the event and is believed...

30m ago

Top Stories

1 person dead after car crash on Hwy. 401 in Pickering

A person has died following a two-vehicle collision on Highway 401 in Pickering early Sunday morning. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were called to the eastbound collector lanes of Highway 401 near...

36m ago

Here's what we know about the accused White House correspondents’ dinner attacker

WASHINGTON (AP) — Social media posts that appear to match the California man arrested Saturday in the shooting at the White House correspondents’ dinner show he is a highly educated tutor and amateur...

24m ago

Shots fired as gunman charges toward ballroom at White House correspondents' dinner. Trump unharmed

WASHINGTON (AP) — A man armed with guns and knives stormed the lobby outside the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner attended by President Donald Trump on Saturday night, charging toward the...

5m ago

Accused gunman at correspondents' dinner was believed to be targeting top officials, Blanche says

WASHINGTON (AP) — The accused gunman who tried to storm the ballroom at the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner with guns and knives traveled across the country before the event and is believed...

30m ago

Most Watched Today

3:03
Public appeal in extreme animal neglect case

The Humane Society of Greater Niagara is on the hunt for the previous owner of a dog found in severe neglect. David Zura reports.

12h ago

0:33
Double-digit temperatures return to end weekend

The rain moves out and sunshine returns for Sunday as do the warmer temperatures.

14h ago

2:10
Toronto Police search for three suspects after man killed in Etobicoke shooting

A man was gunned down while sitting in a vehicle in Etobicoke on Friday night. Afua Baah has the latest on the investigation into the city's latest homicide.

16h ago

4:01
30-year-old man dead after Etobicoke shooting

Toronto police are searching for three suspects after a 30-year-old man was shot multiple times in the parking lot in a residential Etobicoke neighbourhood on Friday night.

18h ago

2:36
Youth charged in alleged hate-motivated attack on Sikh man in Woodstock

Woodstock police have charged a youth after he allegedly harassed and assaulted an elderly man in an apparent hate-motivated incident on Wednesday morning. Melissa Nakhavoly reports.

April 24, 2026 9:06 pm EST EST

More Videos