The Tragically Hip, Feist, Loverboy among Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame inductees

Tragically Hip frontman Gord Downie, centre, leads the band through a concert in Vancouver, Sunday, July 24, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward THE CANADIAN PRESS

By Alex Nino Gheciu, The Canadian Press

Posted April 28, 2026 6:00 am.

Last Updated April 28, 2026 7:32 am.

Beloved rockers the Tragically Hip and acclaimed singer-songwriter Feist are among the latest artists set to be inducted into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Organizers announced Tuesday the artists will be celebrated during a ceremony on Sept. 26, with performers and special guests to be revealed at a later date.

Mike Reno and Paul Dean of Loverboy, along with bilingual artist Roch Voisine, are also among this year’s inductees.

The Tragically Hip are often credited with helping shape Canada’s modern identity with songs like “Ahead By A Century” and “Bobcaygeon.” Their lead singer Gord Downie died in 2017 after being diagnosed with glioblastoma, a form of brain cancer.

Feist rose to international prominence with her 2007 album “The Reminder,” which featured the worldwide hit “1234,” and won the Polaris Music Prize for her 2011 album “Metals.”

Loverboy helped define 1980s arena rock with hits like “Working for the Weekend” and “Turn Me Loose,” while Roch Voisine amassed a global following with songs including “Hélène,” becoming one of Canada’s most successful bilingual artists.

The Tragically Hip said in a statement that while they are humbled to be inducted, it is “bittersweet” that Downie won’t be standing with them.

“It is fitting that he be honoured in this way. He is well loved and missed by us all, every day.”

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