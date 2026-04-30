Air Canada suspends 2026 full-year guidance amid uncertain jet fuel costs

FILE - A worker fuels an Air Canada jet at DFW International Airport in Grapevine, Texas, Tuesday, April 14, 2026. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Daniel Johnson, The Canadian Press

Posted April 30, 2026 4:59 pm.

Last Updated April 30, 2026 5:38 pm.

MONTREAL — Air Canada has suspended its guidance for the year as jet fuel prices remain volatile due to war in the Middle East and the outlook for those costs in the latter half of the year remained uncertain.

The news comes as the Montreal-based airline reported net income of $48 million during the first quarter, compared with a net loss of $102 million during the same period last year.

That amounted to diluted earnings per share of 16 cents, compared with a diluted loss per share of 40 cents during the prior-year quarter.

The airline says it delivered a record first-quarter operating revenue of $5.8 billion, up 11 per cent year-over-year from $5.2 billion.

Chief executive Michael Rousseau emphasized the airline’s financial discipline in a news release accompanying the results.

“We are committed to maintaining a strong financial footing while delivering long-term shareholder value. During the quarter, we generated $1.8 billion in cash from operating activities, $1.6 billion in free cash flow and repurchased more than $140 million of our shares,” he said.

“This performance reflects our prudent approach to capital allocation and balance sheet management, allowing us to invest in the business, manage debt and return capital to shareholders while preserving financial flexibility.”

About 20 per cent of the world’s crude supply typically passes through the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow waterway connecting the Persian Gulf with the open sea.

But tanker traffic there has all but halted since late February, when the U.S. and Israel began their strikes on Iran. There’s been virtually no change in that situation despite the ceasefire announced three weeks ago.

The supply constraints have driven up crude oil prices, as well as derivatives such as jet fuel.

Air Canada offered an outlook for the second quarter in light of the suspended full-year guidance.

The airline’s second-quarter guidance reflects an expectation to offset between 50 and 60 per cent of the estimated incremental fuel expense through commercial and cost actions, Rousseau said.

Air Canada now expects adjusted earnings before deductions for the second quarter to come in between $575 million and $725 million.

Rousseau said in the news release that despite higher fuel prices, the airline still sees “strong demand” in booking in the second half of the year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 30, 2026.

Companies in this story: (TSX:AC)

Daniel Johnson, The Canadian Press

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