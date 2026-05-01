Additional charges, including ‘public incitement of hatred,’ laid in downtown protest of TMU student event in 2025

Toronto police say additional charges have been laid against four of the six people arrested in connection with a protest that allegedly targeted a Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) student group event in 2025.

On Nov. 5, 2025, demonstrators forced their way into a private off-campus event near Bay Street and Elm Street, organized by Students Supporting Israel at TMU (SSI TMU). The gathering featured two Israeli soldiers as part of the group’s Combat on College: Ontario Tour, itself linked to a larger U.S.-Canada initiative called Triggered: From Combat to Campus.

Police allege the protestors damaged property, shattered glass, and entered a common area where attendees were gathered, causing fear and disruption. One individual were injured from broken glass during the alleged forced entry.

Investigators had previously announced that six people were arrested, with charges ranging from forcible entry to obstructing police.

Police now say additional charges were laid on Monday against four of those arrested, with two charged with “one count each of Public Incitement of Hatred targeting members of the Israeli community.”

“When suspected hate-motivated offences are reported to police, the investigation is led by the Hate Crime Unit (HCU),” police state in a release. “Wilful promotion of hatred and advocating genocide are hate propaganda (hate speech) offences which require the Attorney General’s consent to lay charges. These charges are often laid at a later time.”

According to police, below are the following additional charges the four accused are now facing, on top of the previously laid charges:

Qabil Ibrahim, 26, of Toronto, has been additionally charged with Take Part in a Riot while Masked.

Fatimah Mugni, 23, of Toronto, has been additionally charged with Member of Unlawful Assembly while Masked, Take Part in a Riot while Masked, Mischief Interfere with Lawful Enjoyment of Property, and Public Incitement of Hatred.

Nicole Baiton, 25, of Oakville, has been additionally charged with Member of Unlawful Assembly while Masked, Take Part in a Riot while Masked, Mischief Interfere with Lawful Enjoyment of Property, and Public Incitement of Hatred.

Kiana Alexis, 22, of Toronto, has been additionally charged with Member of Unlawful Assembly while Masked, Take Part in a Riot while Masked, and Mischief Interfere with Lawful Enjoyment of Property.

Police say they appeared in court on Monday.

With files from Lucas Casaletto, CityNews