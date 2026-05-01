Additional charges, including ‘public incitement of hatred,’ laid in downtown protest of TMU student event in 2025

On Nov. 5, demonstrators forced their way into a private off-campus event near Bay Street and Elm Street, organized by Students Supporting Israel at TMU (SSI TMU). Photo: CityNews Toronto.

By News Staff

Posted May 1, 2026 1:54 pm.

Toronto police say additional charges have been laid against four of the six people arrested in connection with a protest that allegedly targeted a Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) student group event in 2025.

On Nov. 5, 2025, demonstrators forced their way into a private off-campus event near Bay Street and Elm Street, organized by Students Supporting Israel at TMU (SSI TMU). The gathering featured two Israeli soldiers as part of the group’s Combat on College: Ontario Tour, itself linked to a larger U.S.-Canada initiative called Triggered: From Combat to Campus.

Police allege the protestors damaged property, shattered glass, and entered a common area where attendees were gathered, causing fear and disruption. One individual were injured from broken glass during the alleged forced entry.

Investigators had previously announced that six people were arrested, with charges ranging from forcible entry to obstructing police.

Police now say additional charges were laid on Monday against four of those arrested, with two charged with “one count each of Public Incitement of Hatred targeting members of the Israeli community.”

“When suspected hate-motivated offences are reported to police, the investigation is led by the Hate Crime Unit (HCU),” police state in a release. “Wilful promotion of hatred and advocating genocide are hate propaganda (hate speech) offences which require the Attorney General’s consent to lay charges. These charges are often laid at a later time.”

Related:

According to police, below are the following additional charges the four accused are now facing, on top of the previously laid charges:

Qabil Ibrahim, 26, of Toronto, has been additionally charged with Take Part in a Riot while Masked.

Fatimah Mugni, 23, of Toronto, has been additionally charged with Member of Unlawful Assembly while Masked, Take Part in a Riot while Masked, Mischief Interfere with Lawful Enjoyment of Property, and Public Incitement of Hatred.

Nicole Baiton, 25, of Oakville, has been additionally charged with Member of Unlawful Assembly while Masked, Take Part in a Riot while Masked, Mischief Interfere with Lawful Enjoyment of Property, and Public Incitement of Hatred.

Kiana Alexis, 22, of Toronto, has been additionally charged with Member of Unlawful Assembly while Masked, Take Part in a Riot while Masked, and Mischief Interfere with Lawful Enjoyment of Property.

Police say they appeared in court on Monday.

With files from Lucas Casaletto, CityNews

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Suspect dead after balcony fall while fleeing St. James Town stabbing, Toronto police say

A stabbing investigation in St. James Town turned fatal Friday after the suspect, attempting to flee the scene, fell from a balcony and died, Toronto police confirm. Officers were called just before...

2h ago

Health Canada approves 2nd generic version of Ozempic — and it's Canadian

Health Canada has approved the second generic version of brand-name Ozempic, this one manufactured by Canadian company Apotex. The authorization comes just three days after Health Canada approved the...

43m ago

Suspect image released in connection with two separate GTA synagogue shootings last month

Police in York Region and Toronto have received judicial authorization to release the photo of a youth suspected in two separate synagogue shootings in the GTA last month. Investigators say the front...

5h ago

2 suspects wanted in fatal shooting of 19-year-old at downtown Hamilton community housing complex

Police are searching for two suspects after a 19-year-old man was shot and killed in downtown Hamilton on Thursday night. Officers responded to reports of gunfire at 191 Main West just before 6:30...

49m ago

Top Stories

Suspect dead after balcony fall while fleeing St. James Town stabbing, Toronto police say

A stabbing investigation in St. James Town turned fatal Friday after the suspect, attempting to flee the scene, fell from a balcony and died, Toronto police confirm. Officers were called just before...

2h ago

Health Canada approves 2nd generic version of Ozempic — and it's Canadian

Health Canada has approved the second generic version of brand-name Ozempic, this one manufactured by Canadian company Apotex. The authorization comes just three days after Health Canada approved the...

43m ago

Suspect image released in connection with two separate GTA synagogue shootings last month

Police in York Region and Toronto have received judicial authorization to release the photo of a youth suspected in two separate synagogue shootings in the GTA last month. Investigators say the front...

5h ago

2 suspects wanted in fatal shooting of 19-year-old at downtown Hamilton community housing complex

Police are searching for two suspects after a 19-year-old man was shot and killed in downtown Hamilton on Thursday night. Officers responded to reports of gunfire at 191 Main West just before 6:30...

49m ago

Most Watched Today

0:40
Stabbing suspect at St. James Town apartment dead after falling from balcony

A stabbing investigation in St. James Town turned fatal Friday after the suspect, attempting to flee the scene, fell from a balcony and died, Toronto police confirm.

2h ago

1:01
Mosque inside Mississauga condo vandalized

A designated prayer space inside a Mississauga condo was vandalized, where residents say they were left feeling unsafe.

4h ago

0:32
19-year-old killed in downtown Hamilton shooting

A 19-year-old male is dead after a shooting in downtown Hamilton on Thursday night, according to police.

4h ago

1:34
Raptors hope to remain in playoffs as they head to crucial Game 6

The Toronto Raptors are hoping to keep their postseason dream alive as they prepare to face the Cavaliers again in Game 6 of a crucial make-or-break series.

4h ago

1:13
Pearson de-icing crews on standby amid GTA frost advisory

Sean Davidson with the Greater Toronto Airports Authority provides an update on operations at Pearson International airport as a frost advisory prompts de-icing crews to remain on standby.

4h ago

More Videos