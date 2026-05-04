‘Don’t ever want to leave’: RJ Barrett affirms commitment to Raptors

After cementing himself in Toronto Raptors lore with a season-saving shot in the playoffs, hometown hero RJ Barrett made it clear he doesn’t want to go anywhere.

The Mississauga, Ont., native was asked about his desire to stay in Toronto at the team’s end-of-season media availability on Monday, and while he understands basketball is a business, his heart is already made up.

“I think that this is an easier question for me to answer because I’m from here, and who doesn’t want to play at home?” Barrett said. “So, of course I’m trying to stay here. I understand the business, but I want to stay here. I have no problem saying that. I want to be here. I want to be here for the rest of my career — I don’t ever want to leave. I don’t have any problems openly saying that.”

Barrett joined the team midway through the 2023-24 season in a trade that sent OG Anunoby to the New York Knicks.

Since coming home, the former third-overall pick has averaged 20.5 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists while shooting 49.5 per cent from the field and 35.3 per cent from three-point range — all higher marks than those he had in New York.

He took his game to another level in his first playoff run with his hometown team, averaging 24.1 points, seven rebounds and four assists while shooting 47.7 per cent from the field and 38.6 per cent from three.

However, he’s only under contract with the Raptors through the 2026-27 season at $29.6 million and saw his name creep up in trade rumours earlier this year at the deadline. With the team having taken that next step towards playoff contention and Barrett nearing free agency, the 25-year-old could become a trade chip should the Raptors want to build on their success or create cap room to catch a bigger fish.

“That’s out of my control,” Barrett said of his desire to stay. “I’ve done my part on the court this year, and I’ll continue to do my part, and just hope things work out that way.”