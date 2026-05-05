Thieves used excavator to dig out ATM from Ajax bank: Durham police

A Durham Regional Police Service shoulder badge is seen in this undated photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS

By Michael Talbot

Posted May 5, 2026 11:22 am.

Thieves dug out an ATM from a bank in Ajax using an excavator, Durham Regional Police confirmed in a release on Tuesday.

Officers were called to the TD bank at 83 Williamson Drive at around 4:20 a.m. on Monday, May 4, 2026.

Upon arrival, police noticed a parked, unoccupied construction excavator near an area of the building with extensive damage.

At least one ATM was stolen from the damaged area of the bank,” a release states. “All suspects fled the area prior to police arrival.”

No suspect information has been released and it’s not clear how much money the culprits escaped with.

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