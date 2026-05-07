Man, 68, rushed to hospital after Vaughan house fire

A 68-year-old man was rushed to a hospital late Wednesday evening following a residential fire in Vaughan.

By Denio Lourenco

Posted May 7, 2026 6:43 am.

Last Updated May 7, 2026 8:33 am.

A 68-year-old man was rushed to a hospital late Wednesday evening following a residential fire in Vaughan.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Ellerby Square North and Kipling Avenue just after 10:45 p.m. to battle the blaze.

Police say the home was evacuated, but the cause of the fire was not immediately known.

One resident remains in hospital. His condition is currently unknown.

An investigation by the Ontario Fire Marshal is ongoing.

Photo shows emergency crews at the scene of a residential fire in Vaughan. (CityNews/Bertram Dandy)
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