Markham school cleared after ‘swatting’ call

York Regional Police (YRP) were called to a school in Markham on Friday morning for a reported “swatting call,” authorities said.

Officers attended a school near Fonda Road and Denison Street at 8:25 a.m., just as classes were starting, and ruled out any safety issues.

“There is no ongoing threat to public safety,” police wrote in a social media post.

Swatting commonly refers to the act of fraudulently calling 911 to make a report about a fake emergency.

No other details were immediately available.