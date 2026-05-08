Vehicle flips in 2-car crash in Scarborough; occupants extracted

Toronto emergency crews are responding to a two‑vehicle collision at Sheppard Avenue East and Kennedy Road after one of the vehicles flipped onto its side during the Friday morning rush.

The crash was reported around 8:51 a.m., prompting a response from Toronto Fire, which is currently working to extract passengers from the overturned vehicle.

Police have not yet released details on the number of people involved or whether there are any injuries.

The intersection is experiencing significant delays as crews block lanes to manage the scene. Drivers are being urged to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

More to come