Trump says Russia and Ukraine have agreed to his request for a 3-day ceasefire and a prisoner swap

President Donald Trump walks through the Colonnade of the White House as he arrives to attend a luncheon for mothers Friday, May 8, 2026, in the Rose Garden of the White House, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By The Associated Press

Posted May 8, 2026 2:28 pm.

Last Updated May 8, 2026 2:53 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says the leaders of Russia and Ukraine have agreed to his request for a three-day ceasefire and an exchange of prisoners.

Trump said Friday that such a halt to hostilities could be the “beginning of the end” of the long war between them. Trump announced on social media that the ceasefire would run Saturday through Monday. Saturday is Victory Day in Russia, a holiday that commemorates its victory over Nazi Germany 81 years ago in World War II.

Trump says he’s “pleased to announce that there will be a THREE DAY CEASEFIRE.” The Republican president said the ceasefire includes a suspension of all kinetic activity and the exchange of 1,000 prisoners by each country.

The Associated Press

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