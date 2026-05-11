updated

Four Canadians isolating in B.C. after leaving cruise ship at centre of hantavirus outbreak   

Dr. Bonnie Henry addresses the media on May 11, 2026. (CityNews image)

By CityNews Staff

Posted May 11, 2026 2:52 pm.

Last Updated May 11, 2026 3:34 pm.

Four Canadians who were stuck on a cruise ship at the centre of the hantavirus outbreak are now isolated after flying into Victoria, B.C., Sunday night. 

The province’s chief medical health officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, says the passengers arrived “smoothly,” without incident.

“Each individual was screened and thoroughly assessed by the [Vancouver] Island Health [Authority] public health teams, and were there in very controlled conditions, wearing appropriate PPE,” said Henry Monday.

“All four were, and continued to be, well, and have no symptoms.”

The patients include a couple in their 70s from the Yukon, and two British Columbian patients — one in their 70s and another in their 50s.

Henry, says the news is reassuring, but all four are still within the virus’ critical incubation period.

“Each of these individuals will be receiving daily monitoring by our public health teams, including regular symptom checks, wellness assessments, and clear guidance on what to do should their health status change.”

Henry says that at no point in their arrival did the patients come in contact with the public, and all health-care workers involved were protected.

She says B.C. has all the necessary testing equipment.

The BC Centre for Disease Control, Island Health, and federal partners, including the Public Health Agency of Canada, Global Affairs Canada, and others, are reportedly collaborating on assessment and care.

“There’s a strong community who’s sharing all the information that we can.”

The patients will stay completely isolated and under observation for a minimum of 21 days. After that, she says the patients will be followed for a total of 42 days.

None of the four had any known contact with anyone ill on the cruise ship.

Henry adds that hantavirus is much different than COVID-19 or other respiratory illnesses. She says it is not highly transmissible and does not have the same pandemic potential.

“It is, however, a very serious illness. So I think of it as a serious and important disease that we need to understand, and we need to understand the risk to these individuals. But it’s limited in terms of we don’t expect to see transmission now that people are safely in isolation and being monitored.”

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