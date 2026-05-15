Man charged in Toronto police child internet luring investigation

Toronto Police Service logo is shown at police headquarters in downtown Toronto. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

By Meredith Bond

Posted May 15, 2026 2:26 pm.

A 37-year-old man has been charged in connection to a child luring investigation by Toronto police.

The investigation began in early 2026 with the help of RCMP and the National Child Exploitation Crime Centre.

A search warrant was executed in the area of Gerrard Street East and Main Street on Wednesday.

It’s alleged the suspect was communicating online with a person under the age of 16 using the usernames “CT,” and “Crimson.”

Christopher Thibodeau was arrested and is facing several charges including sexual assault, luring a person under 16 years old, luring a person under 18 years old, invitation to sexual touching, making child sexual abuse and exploitation material, possessing child sexual abuse and exploitation material and accessing child sexual abuse and exploitation material.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

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