Warmest temperatures of the year so far expected on Victoria Day

The warmest day so far this year is coming right in time for the long weekend.

The early forecast shows Victoria Day Monday could be the hottest day of the year so far with highs reaching 25 C in the GTA. The warmest day we’ve had so far was back on April 14 when Toronto hit 23.8 C

It follows a very warm weekend. On Friday, Toronto is expected to see a high of 19 C with sunshine.

On Saturday, we could see a few midday showers in the GTA but it will not be a washout. Temperatures will continue to climb with a high of 23 C. The sunshine will return on Sunday with another high of 23 C.

Overnight temperatures will also remain above 10 C through the weekend.

On Victoria Day, we could see some morning showers with the high expected to reach 25 C, one of the highest temperatures we’ve seen this year so far, with humidity into the low 30s.

But that record will be quickly broken with the forecasted high being 29 C on Tuesday, feeling like 33.

Extended forecast

Saturday: High: 23 C, Low: 13 C – Scattered showers

Sunday: High: 23 C, Low: 13 C – Mostly sunny

Monday: High: 25 C, Low: 15 C – Scattered showers

Tuesday: High: 29 C, Low: 15 C – Thunderstorms

Wednesday: High: 23 C, Low: 10 C – Scattered showers

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