Six Canadians detained by Israel off coast of Cyprus: flotilla organizer

This grab from CCTV footage shows activists aboard a flotilla boat with their hands in the air as a boat approaches one of more than 50 vessels that departed from the port of Marmaris, Turkey, last week in what organizers of the Global Sumud Flotilla described as the final leg of their planned journey to Gaza's shores, in international waters Monday, May 18, 2026. (Global Sumud Flotilla via AP)

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 18, 2026 1:05 pm.

Last Updated May 18, 2026 2:08 pm.

Six Canadians are among the activists detained by Israel after its military intercepted boats off the coast of Cyprus that were part of a mission aiming to break Israel’s naval blockade of Gaza, Canadian flotilla organizers said Monday.

The Global Sumud Flotilla said five of its Canadian members and one from the Freedom Flotilla that is part of the same mission have been detained in an ongoing interception 250 nautical miles (463 kilometres) from the shores of Gaza.

The group identified the detained Canadians as Safa Chebbi, a grassroots political organizer from Montreal; Omar Shaban, an engineer and organizer in sustainable agriculture from Toronto; Ko Tinmaung, an organizer and activist from Toronto; Sebastian Tow, a community organizer from Vancouver; Michael France, a boat technician and activist from Vancouver; and Norrad Bouzide, a harm reduction worker and advocate from Toronto.

In total, 12 Canadians are part of some 500 activists involved in the mission, which saw more than 50 vessels depart from the port in Marmaris, Turkey, last week, the group said.

Organizers with the Global Sumud Flotilla have described it as the final leg of their planned journey to Gaza’s shores to draw attention to the grim conditions for Palestinians living in the war-battered territory.

Shahid Mahmood, an Ontarian who spoke to The Canadian Press from one of the Global Sumud Flotilla boats, said the Canadian contingent agreed to go on hunger strike if they were detained.

Global Affairs Canada acknowledged a request for comment, but hasn’t yet provided one.

Unlike previous interceptions, which mostly took place under the cover of night, the Israeli military boarded the boats in broad daylight.

The Global Sumud Flotilla’s livestream showed activists aboard several vessels putting on life-jackets and raising their hands before a boat carrying Israeli troops approached. Wearing tactical gear, they boarded the ship, and the livestream abruptly ended. Many of the ships are currently off the coast of Cyprus.

Other footage showed Israeli forces on speedboats approaching and instructing the activists to move to the front of the boat. At least 17 boats were intercepted in the first three hours of the operation, according to Global Sumud Flotilla’s tracker.

The flotilla interceptions occurred outside Cypriot territorial waters. Israeli authorities had not asked for any assistance in the interception, according to a Cypriot official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly on the matter. Israel notified Cyprus that all people aboard the intercepted flotilla boats are in good health, the official added.

Israel has maintained a blockade over Gaza since Hamas took control of the territory in 2007, a year after winning Palestinian parliamentary elections.

Israel has said the blockade, which restricts the movement of goods and people in and out of Gaza, was meant to prevent Hamas from arming itself. Egypt, which has the only border crossing not controlled by Israel, has also greatly restricted movement in and out of Gaza.

Critics say the blockade amounts to collective punishment.

-with files from The Associated Press

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 18, 2026.

The Canadian Press

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

3 off-duty Toronto police officers facing charges in Barcelona

Three off-duty Toronto police officers are facing charges in Barcelona and the Toronto Police Service (TPS) confirms "the allegations are serious." "The officers were on vacation and were not travelling...

2h ago

Etobicoke fireworks store set ablaze after vehicle drives into it

Toronto police are investigating after a blaze was ignited at a fireworks store in Etobicoke when a vehicle drove into it in the early hours of Monday morning. Police were called to the area of Albion...

updated

1h ago

U.S. says it's pausing long-standing military board with Canada

WASHINGTON — The U.S. undersecretary of defence for policy said Monday that the United States is pausing a long-standing military board, claiming "Canada has failed to make credible progress on its defense...

46m ago

What's open and closed in Toronto on Victoria Day long weekend

This weekend marks the first long weekend of the upcoming summer, and it looks like below seasonal temperatures will be rebounding just in time for the extra day off. Early forecasts for the long weekend...

May 15, 2026 2:56 pm EST EST

Top Stories

3 off-duty Toronto police officers facing charges in Barcelona

Three off-duty Toronto police officers are facing charges in Barcelona and the Toronto Police Service (TPS) confirms "the allegations are serious." "The officers were on vacation and were not travelling...

2h ago

Etobicoke fireworks store set ablaze after vehicle drives into it

Toronto police are investigating after a blaze was ignited at a fireworks store in Etobicoke when a vehicle drove into it in the early hours of Monday morning. Police were called to the area of Albion...

updated

1h ago

U.S. says it's pausing long-standing military board with Canada

WASHINGTON — The U.S. undersecretary of defence for policy said Monday that the United States is pausing a long-standing military board, claiming "Canada has failed to make credible progress on its defense...

46m ago

What's open and closed in Toronto on Victoria Day long weekend

This weekend marks the first long weekend of the upcoming summer, and it looks like below seasonal temperatures will be rebounding just in time for the extra day off. Early forecasts for the long weekend...

May 15, 2026 2:56 pm EST EST

Most Watched Today

1:10
Heat warning issued for Toronto and parts of the GTA

Environment Canada has issued a yellow-level heat warning for the city of Toronto and multiple surrounding areas.

18h ago

1:36
Overnight stabbing in Etobicoke building leaves one man dead

One man has been arrested after a fatal stabbing in Etobicoke. Afua Baah has the latest on the investigation—including what police say may have happened leading up to incident.

20h ago

0:40
Lab tests confirm first case of hantavirus in Canada

The Public Health Agency of Canada says one of the four Canadians isolating in British Columbia who had been on a cruise ship where there was an outbreak of hantavirus has tested positive.

23h ago

2:45
Man dead in early morning stabbing in Etobicoke

A man in his 30s is dead, and a suspect is in custody following an early morning stabbing in Etobicoke. Afua Baah reports.

May 17, 2026 11:22 am EST EST

2:39
Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides empowers Canadians living with disabilities

Each year, 200 playful puppies begin an incredible journey to become life-changing dog guides. But what does that training process really look like? Catalina Gillies visited the Lion’s Foundation facility in Oakville to get a closer look.

23h ago

More Videos