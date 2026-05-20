Global Affairs Canada says it is not aware of any Canadians affected by a rare type of Ebola with no cure that’s spreading fast in the Democratic Republic of Congo and neighbouring Uganda.

Thida Ith, a spokesperson for the federal agency, says there are thousands of registered Canadians in both countries, but those numbers may not be up to date.

It also says those numbers don’t reflect a desire to leave, though consular officials are ready to provide assistance to those who request it.

There are 2,300 Canadians registered as being in the Democratic Republic of Congo in Global Affairs’ voluntary registration for Canadians abroad, and 1,300 are registered in Uganda.

The federal government has advised Canadians not to travel to the eastern Ituri province stricken by Bundibugyo virus, a species of Ebola that has no vaccines or treatments.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says there are almost 600 suspected cases and 139 suspected deaths, though he says the scale of the epidemic is much larger.

Adhanom Ghebreyesus says the risk of this outbreak is low on a global scale, but high at national and regional levels.It’s been deemed a public health emergency of international concern.