GO Transit riders are facing a second straight morning of disruptions as Metrolinx continues to investigate a signal issue affecting the Lakeshore East line — a problem that first triggered widespread delays during Wednesday’s rush hour.

The agency said Thursday that repair crews remain on scene working to resolve the fault, which is impacting train movements both east of Union Station and between Whitby and Ajax GO.

According to the GO Transit website, trains on the Lakeshore East line are currently experiencing delays of 20 to 30 minutes, with the possibility of modifications and cancellations as the morning commute unfolds.

In a statement issued early Thursday, Metrolinx acknowledged the ongoing issue and warned commuters to build in extra time.

“We are continuing to investigate a signal issue on the Lakeshore East line that could impact travel times in and out of Union Station this morning… Please allow extra travel time.”

The agency is urging riders to monitor “On the GO Alerts” (text and email alerts) and check GO Transit’s website for real‑time updates as crews work to restore normal operations.

Metrolinx has not yet provided a detailed explanation of the underlying signal failure.

On Wednesday, the issue caused delays not only on Lakeshore East but also on trains passing through the same junctions, including the Stouffville and Richmond Hill lines.