Where to watch the FIFA World Cup in Toronto

RendezViews in Toronto. Photo credit: RendeViews

By Meredith Bond

Posted May 21, 2026 1:34 pm.

Last Updated May 21, 2026 2:21 pm.

We are just a few weeks away from the FIFA World Cup coming to Toronto. If you haven’t been able to snag tickets to one of the matches, or to the FIFA Fan Fest, there will be multiple places to watch during the tournament.

The first game kicks off on June 11 and runs through to July 19. The last game in Toronto is on July 2. Canada’s matches will be played on June 12, June 18, and June 24 for the group stages. The space will offer free admission to up to 1,200 fans daily on a first-come, first-serve basis.

You can find more details on the World Cup here.

Stackt Market

Stackt Market will have an outdoor viewing area featuring a 13.5′ x 24′ screen for every match of the tournament from June 11 to July 18 alongside on-site activations and an adidas retail pop-up.

Entry to the area will be first-come, first-serve and no advance sign-up is required.

More details can be found here.

Rendering of adidas Home of Soccer at STACKT market in Toronto (Image supplied by: Burson Global Communications Agency)
Rendering of adidas Home of Soccer at STACKT market in Toronto (Image supplied by: Burson Global Communications Agency)

RendezViews

If you want to catch the World Cup on a giant screen in the centre of downtown, then head to RendezViews on Richmond Street.

Their watch parties will be first, come first serve but there will also be a link to RSVP for guestlist. Guestlist does not guarantee seating so it’s still recommended to come early. Entry is free but for those who want to reserve a table, there is a table fee and a minimum spend.

A full list of the matches they will be showing are available on their website here.

Harbourfront

Catch all the matches at Canada Soccer House Toronto at Harbourfront Centre during the FIFA World Cup in June. Fans can watch on big screens alongside live entertainment, food and drinks and interactive fan experiences.

More details are expected to be released here.

Cineplex

Twenty-nine matches will be screened at various Cineplexes across the country, including the semifinals and finals of the FIFA World Cup. Tickets will cost $9.99 plus taxes and fees.

You can reserve your tickets now.

This article will be updated as more events are announced.

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto traffic ticket tossed after 18-year wait to hear appeal

The trial of Socrates was wrapped up in a day. O.J. Simpson's murder trial lasted nine months. Neville Greene fought his ticket for running a red light in Toronto for 19 years before an Ontario Court...

10m ago

Toronto police to update public on search for missing teen

Toronto police are planning to provide an update on the search for a teenage girl who has been missing since late last week. Esther, 14, was last seen around 11:15 p.m. on Friday, May 15, in the Earl...

37m ago

Peel police make 65 arrests, lay over 500 charges in retail theft investigation

Police in Peel Region have arrested dozens of suspects and laid more than 500 charges in connection with alleged retail thefts in Brampton and Mississauga. Police say the investigation, dubbed 'Project...

updated

Just now

Mississauga men charged after police seize 5,700 fraudulent gift cards in $1M retail fraud probe

The arrests follow a months‑long investigation dubbed Project Reload, launched by the Halton Regional Police Service in March 2026.

1h ago

Top Stories

Toronto traffic ticket tossed after 18-year wait to hear appeal

The trial of Socrates was wrapped up in a day. O.J. Simpson's murder trial lasted nine months. Neville Greene fought his ticket for running a red light in Toronto for 19 years before an Ontario Court...

10m ago

Toronto police to update public on search for missing teen

Toronto police are planning to provide an update on the search for a teenage girl who has been missing since late last week. Esther, 14, was last seen around 11:15 p.m. on Friday, May 15, in the Earl...

37m ago

Peel police make 65 arrests, lay over 500 charges in retail theft investigation

Police in Peel Region have arrested dozens of suspects and laid more than 500 charges in connection with alleged retail thefts in Brampton and Mississauga. Police say the investigation, dubbed 'Project...

updated

Just now

Mississauga men charged after police seize 5,700 fraudulent gift cards in $1M retail fraud probe

The arrests follow a months‑long investigation dubbed Project Reload, launched by the Halton Regional Police Service in March 2026.

1h ago

Most Watched Today

0:49
One person hospitalized after vehicle rollover crash in Brampton

A driver has been rushed to a trauma centre in critical condition after a serious single‑vehicle, overnight collision in Brampton, Peel Regional Police say.

May 20, 2026 10:38 am EST EST

3:10
Gusty start to Wednesday as temperatures cool in the GTA

Following a warm long weekend, temperatures are back to cooling as wind gusts are expected to maintain a breeze throughout the day.

23h ago

2:25
Strong storms expected Tuesday night

Strong thunderstorms are expected to hit the GTA and Toronto Tuesday night, ending the season's first heat wave. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your forecast.

May 19, 2026 6:34 pm EST EST

2:25
13 charged after fireworks shot into crowds in Brampton's Chinguacousy Park on Victoria Day

Rhianne Campbell reports, police received upwards of 50 calls on Monday describing large crowds of people gathering to shoot fireworks at each other.

May 19, 2026 6:16 pm EST EST

2:35
Toronto officers facing sex assault charges is Spain

Three Toronto police officers arrested in Barcelona for alleged sex assault. Shauna Hunt reports on what we've learned about the allegations and the officers’ fate here in Toronto.

May 19, 2026 5:31 pm EST EST

More Videos