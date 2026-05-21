Where to watch the FIFA World Cup in Toronto

We are just a few weeks away from the FIFA World Cup coming to Toronto. If you haven’t been able to snag tickets to one of the matches, or to the FIFA Fan Fest, there will be multiple places to watch during the tournament.

The first game kicks off on June 11 and runs through to July 19. The last game in Toronto is on July 2. Canada’s matches will be played on June 12, June 18, and June 24 for the group stages. The space will offer free admission to up to 1,200 fans daily on a first-come, first-serve basis.

You can find more details on the World Cup here.

Stackt Market

Stackt Market will have an outdoor viewing area featuring a 13.5′ x 24′ screen for every match of the tournament from June 11 to July 18 alongside on-site activations and an adidas retail pop-up.

Entry to the area will be first-come, first-serve and no advance sign-up is required.

More details can be found here.

Rendering of adidas Home of Soccer at STACKT market in Toronto (Image supplied by: Burson Global Communications Agency)

RendezViews

If you want to catch the World Cup on a giant screen in the centre of downtown, then head to RendezViews on Richmond Street.

Their watch parties will be first, come first serve but there will also be a link to RSVP for guestlist. Guestlist does not guarantee seating so it’s still recommended to come early. Entry is free but for those who want to reserve a table, there is a table fee and a minimum spend.

A full list of the matches they will be showing are available on their website here.

Harbourfront

Catch all the matches at Canada Soccer House Toronto at Harbourfront Centre during the FIFA World Cup in June. Fans can watch on big screens alongside live entertainment, food and drinks and interactive fan experiences.

More details are expected to be released here.

Cineplex

Twenty-nine matches will be screened at various Cineplexes across the country, including the semifinals and finals of the FIFA World Cup. Tickets will cost $9.99 plus taxes and fees.

You can reserve your tickets now.

This article will be updated as more events are announced.