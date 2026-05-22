Man, woman charged in death of 4-month-old near Barrie

A South Simcoe Police Service shoulder badge is shown in this undated photo. SSPS/HO

By John Marchesan

Posted May 22, 2026 3:19 pm.

Last Updated May 22, 2026 3:20 pm.

A man and a woman from Barrie are facing charges in connection with the death of an infant in 2024.

South Simcoe Police say they were called to a home on Algonquin Avenue in the Town of Innisfil in the early morning hours of November 8, 2024, where they found a four-month-old infant without any vital signs.

The child was taken to a local hospital in Barrie before being transferred to SickKids hospital in Toronto. The infant was pronounced dead two days later.

Following an investigation, police arrested a 31-year-old male on May 20, 2026, and charged him with manslaughter.

A 26-year-old woman was also taken into custody and charged with failing to provide the necessities of life.

The nature of the relationship between the man, woman and the infant was not immediately known.

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