Injured Canadian captain Alphonso Davies named to World Cup training camp roster

Bayern's Alphonso Davies attends a training session in Munich, Germany, Monday, Dec. 8, 2025. (Matthias Schrader/AP).

By Gemma Karstens-Smith, The Canadian Press

Posted May 25, 2026 10:31 am.

Bayern Munich standout Alphonso Davies is among the 32 players on Canada’s final training camp roster ahead of this summer’s FIFA World Cup. 

There were questions on whether the 25-year-old Canadian captain would be healthy enough to join after Davies suffered a hamstring injury — the latest in a long string of ailments — while playing in a Champions League semifinal earlier this month. 

He missed a pair of March friendlies against Iceland and Tunisia in Toronto with a hamstring strain, returned to play for Bayern, and was sidelined again on May 8 with another injury to the same area.

“These are the final days before we announce the squad that will represent Canada at a home World Cup, and the excitement in this group is real,” head coach Jesse Marsch said in a statement. “We feel the momentum building across our country — and we are calm, focused, and ready for this moment.”

Davies will be joined at the camp by Alistair Johnston of Celtic FC, who returns from hamstring surgery, and OGC Nice’s Moise Bombito, who missed Canada’s March games as he worked his way back from a fractured tibia. Royale Union Saint-Gilloise striker Promise David is also back after undergoing hip surgery.

This week’s camp in Charlotte, N.C., will offer Marsch and his staff a final look at players before Canada announces its official World Cup roster on Friday. 

Three goalkeepers will be in camp, including Maxime Crépeau (Orlando City SC), Owen Goodman (Barnsley FC) and Dayne St. Clair (Inter Miami FC). 

The defence corps is made up of Zorhan Bassong (Sporting Kansas City), Bombito, Derek Cornelius (Rangers FC), Davies, Luc de Fougerolles (FCV Dender EH), Johnston, Alfie Jones (Middlesbrough FC), Jamie Knight-Lebel (Swindon Town FC), Richie Laryea (Toronto FC), Ralph Priso (Vancouver Whitecaps FC), Niko Sigur (Hadjuk Split) and Joel Waterman (Chicago Fire FC).

Tajon Buchanan (Villarreal) is among the 12 midfielders heading to Charlotte. Also going are Ali Ahmed (Norwich City FC), Mathieu Choinière (LAFC), Stephen Eustáquio (LAFC), Marcelo Flores (Tigres UANL), Ismaël Koné (U.S. Sassuolo Calcio), Liam Millar (Hull City FC), Jayden Nelson (Austin FC), Jonathan Osorio (Toronto FC), Nathan-Dylan Saliba (R.S.C. Anderlecht) and Jacob Shaffelburg (LAFC). 

Juventus FC striker Jonathan David highlights Canada’s forward group, which also includes Promise David, Daniel Jebbison (Preston North End FC), Cyle Larin (Southampton FC), Tani Oluwaseyi (Villarreal CF) and Jacen Russell-Rowe (Toulouse FC).

Canada has also invited training players Nathaniel Abraham, Zayne Bruno, Tim Fortier, Maël Henry, Dylan Judelson and Elijah Roche to the camp. 

After training camp, the national squad will head to Edmonton to host Uzbekistan in a friendly on June 1 before taking on Ireland in Montreal on June 5. 

Canada will kick off its World Cup campaign against Bosnia-Herzegovina in Toronto on June 12. 

Toronto and Vancouver are among 16 cities across Canada, the United States and Mexico hosting a total of 104 games across the expanded 48-team tournament, which runs from June 11 through July 19. 

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ford government goes to court to fight FOI disclosure of blue licence plate documents

Ontario Premier Doug Ford's government is going to court to try to prevent the release of documents about its ill-fated blue licence plates, a move that comes amid a broader clampdown on public access...

4h ago

Leafs' Max Domi out indefinitely following offseason surgery complications

Domi, the son of Maple Leafs fan-favourite Tie Domi, played 80 games this past season, finishing with 12 goals and 36 points along with a team-high 95 penalty minutes.

1h ago

Olivia Chow to run for second term as mayor of Toronto

After keeping Torontonians in suspense for months, Olivia Chow announced on Monday that she will run for a second term as Toronto's mayor. A source in Chow's office told CityNews she signed the papers...

breaking

3m ago

Province breaks ground on $400M‑plus Science Centre at Ontario Place, set to open in 2029

The new 400,000‑square‑foot facility, slated to open in 2029, will feature a state‑of‑the‑art mainland building, revamped pods, expanded programming space and an upgraded Cinesphere with roughly double the seating of the former OMNIMAX theatre.

breaking

1h ago

Top Stories

Ford government goes to court to fight FOI disclosure of blue licence plate documents

Ontario Premier Doug Ford's government is going to court to try to prevent the release of documents about its ill-fated blue licence plates, a move that comes amid a broader clampdown on public access...

4h ago

Leafs' Max Domi out indefinitely following offseason surgery complications

Domi, the son of Maple Leafs fan-favourite Tie Domi, played 80 games this past season, finishing with 12 goals and 36 points along with a team-high 95 penalty minutes.

1h ago

Olivia Chow to run for second term as mayor of Toronto

After keeping Torontonians in suspense for months, Olivia Chow announced on Monday that she will run for a second term as Toronto's mayor. A source in Chow's office told CityNews she signed the papers...

breaking

3m ago

Province breaks ground on $400M‑plus Science Centre at Ontario Place, set to open in 2029

The new 400,000‑square‑foot facility, slated to open in 2029, will feature a state‑of‑the‑art mainland building, revamped pods, expanded programming space and an upgraded Cinesphere with roughly double the seating of the former OMNIMAX theatre.

breaking

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:53
Back to seasonal, sunny conditions this week

The work week will start with above seasonal temperatures but very little humidity as things warm up towards the end of the month.

15h ago

1:53
Russia hits Ukraine with hypersonic missile in massive Kyiv assault

An hours-long Russian attack on Ukraine's capital city has left death, destruction and an irate Volodymyr Zelenskyy in its' wake. Brandon Choghri details the carnage.

18h ago

1:49
New footage shows moment gunman opened fire near white house

Authorities are on high alert following a shooting Saturday night that saw dozens of rounds fired outside the White House. Brandon Choghri with a breakdown of the incident, which was captured on camera.

18h ago

2:19
Markham business seeks help after flooring stolen twice

The Garden Basket had been preparing to open an outdoor patio space but has had to delay those plans twice after someone repeatedly takes flooring panels. David Zura explains.

May 23, 2026 10:32 pm EST EST

2:40
Suspected gunman shot, killed near White House

A suspected gunman was shot and killed near the White House on Saturday during a confrontation with Secret Service agents. Brian Todd reports.

May 23, 2026 9:21 pm EST EST

More Videos