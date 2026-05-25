Bayern Munich standout Alphonso Davies is among the 32 players on Canada’s final training camp roster ahead of this summer’s FIFA World Cup.

There were questions on whether the 25-year-old Canadian captain would be healthy enough to join after Davies suffered a hamstring injury — the latest in a long string of ailments — while playing in a Champions League semifinal earlier this month.

He missed a pair of March friendlies against Iceland and Tunisia in Toronto with a hamstring strain, returned to play for Bayern, and was sidelined again on May 8 with another injury to the same area.

“These are the final days before we announce the squad that will represent Canada at a home World Cup, and the excitement in this group is real,” head coach Jesse Marsch said in a statement. “We feel the momentum building across our country — and we are calm, focused, and ready for this moment.”

Davies will be joined at the camp by Alistair Johnston of Celtic FC, who returns from hamstring surgery, and OGC Nice’s Moise Bombito, who missed Canada’s March games as he worked his way back from a fractured tibia. Royale Union Saint-Gilloise striker Promise David is also back after undergoing hip surgery.

This week’s camp in Charlotte, N.C., will offer Marsch and his staff a final look at players before Canada announces its official World Cup roster on Friday.

Three goalkeepers will be in camp, including Maxime Crépeau (Orlando City SC), Owen Goodman (Barnsley FC) and Dayne St. Clair (Inter Miami FC).

The defence corps is made up of Zorhan Bassong (Sporting Kansas City), Bombito, Derek Cornelius (Rangers FC), Davies, Luc de Fougerolles (FCV Dender EH), Johnston, Alfie Jones (Middlesbrough FC), Jamie Knight-Lebel (Swindon Town FC), Richie Laryea (Toronto FC), Ralph Priso (Vancouver Whitecaps FC), Niko Sigur (Hadjuk Split) and Joel Waterman (Chicago Fire FC).

Tajon Buchanan (Villarreal) is among the 12 midfielders heading to Charlotte. Also going are Ali Ahmed (Norwich City FC), Mathieu Choinière (LAFC), Stephen Eustáquio (LAFC), Marcelo Flores (Tigres UANL), Ismaël Koné (U.S. Sassuolo Calcio), Liam Millar (Hull City FC), Jayden Nelson (Austin FC), Jonathan Osorio (Toronto FC), Nathan-Dylan Saliba (R.S.C. Anderlecht) and Jacob Shaffelburg (LAFC).

Juventus FC striker Jonathan David highlights Canada’s forward group, which also includes Promise David, Daniel Jebbison (Preston North End FC), Cyle Larin (Southampton FC), Tani Oluwaseyi (Villarreal CF) and Jacen Russell-Rowe (Toulouse FC).

Canada has also invited training players Nathaniel Abraham, Zayne Bruno, Tim Fortier, Maël Henry, Dylan Judelson and Elijah Roche to the camp.

After training camp, the national squad will head to Edmonton to host Uzbekistan in a friendly on June 1 before taking on Ireland in Montreal on June 5.

Canada will kick off its World Cup campaign against Bosnia-Herzegovina in Toronto on June 12.

Toronto and Vancouver are among 16 cities across Canada, the United States and Mexico hosting a total of 104 games across the expanded 48-team tournament, which runs from June 11 through July 19.