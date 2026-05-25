Toronto police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man wanted in a violent aggravated assault in the city’s east end that left a victim with serious injuries.

Officers were called to the Lawrence Avenue East and Kingston Road area on May 23, after reports of an assault inside an apartment building.

Police say the suspect approached the victim in a hallway, where a verbal argument broke out. The man then allegedly punched and kicked the victim several times, leaving them with serious but non‑life‑threatening injuries.

Investigators say the victim and suspect do not know each other.

Police have identified the suspect as Omar Attia, 33, of no fixed address. He is wanted for aggravated assault, robbery and failure to comply with a probation order.

Investigators have released an image of Attia and are urging anyone who sees him to contact police immediately.