Steven Guilbeault to announce resignation as member of Parliament on Wednesday

The Liberal Climate Caucus meets next week, after 14 Liberal MPs sent a letter to the PM outlining their concerns about climate policy - and reports that former Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault is preparing to quit the party.

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 26, 2026 5:29 pm.

Last Updated May 26, 2026 6:56 pm.

OTTAWA — Former cabinet minister Steven Guilbeault is set to resign as a member of Parliament, sources have told The Canadian Press.

Guilbeault is expected to inform the Liberal caucus on Wednesday.

Guilbeault has become increasingly disillusioned in recent months by what he has called the dismantling of climate policies under Prime Minister Mark Carney.

He quit Carney’s cabinet last year after Ottawa’s energy deal with Alberta was made public. In November 2025, Carney and Alberta Premier Danielle Smith signed a memorandum of understanding on working toward approval of a bitumen pipeline to transport one million barrels or more per day from Alberta to Asian markets through a port on the B.C. coast.

In a media statement, Guilbeault said he strongly opposed the agreement between Ottawa and Alberta and called the proposal to exempt Alberta from clean electricity regulations “a serious mistake.”

He wrote that “several elements of the climate action plan I worked on as minister of the environment have been, or are about to be, dismantled: the consumer carbon pricing, the zero-emission vehicle standard, the oil and gas sector emissions cap, the framework to eliminate fossil fuel subsidies and the clean electricity regulations.”

Since then, he has publicly criticized his own government’s approach to climate policy.

The Liberals currently have a slim majority, with 174 seats in the House of Commons.

MP Jonathan Wilkinson, another former environment minister, is set to leave his role to serve as Canada’s next ambassador to the European Union.

In an open letter to his constituents last month, Wilkinson said he would be vacating his seat “in the coming months.” He told The Canadian Press he’ll “probably” start the role in early July.

Last week, the CBC reported that 14 Liberal MPs sent a letter to the prime minister at the end of April to express their concern about the government’s planned agreement with Alberta.

At a housing announcement Monday, Carney said that in a healthy caucus, there is always an exchange of views and suggestions.

“There’s 160 other members of that caucus,” he said. “We have to take decisions that are in the interests of the country.”

Responding to media reports stating Guilbeault was set to resign, federal ministers Lena Diab and Marjorie Michel showered the former environment minister with praise.

Michel, who was holding a press conference on Parliament Hill on Tuesday about the Ebola outbreak in Africa, said Guilbeault was a “fantastic” colleague.

“I really appreciate his work, his advocacy, and I’m fully respectful of his decision,” she said. “At the same time, I have complete faith in what our government is doing.”

Diab said in French that Guilbeault was an excellent minister and member of Parliament.

Guilbeault has represented the Montreal riding of Laurier—Sainte-Marie since 2019.

Guilbeault has often said his activism began at age five, when he climbed a tree in an attempt to stop real estate developers who were clearing forest near his home in La Tuque, Que.

In 1993, he co-founded Équiterre and helped it become the largest environmental organization in Quebec. He was its senior director from 2007 to 2018.

Before politics, he also worked with Greenpeace, Deloitte and Copticom.

Guilbeault was one of two Greenpeace activists arrested in 2001 for climbing the CN Tower in Toronto — then the world’s tallest building. The two activists unfurled a banner from the observation deck in an attempt to draw attention to climate change and protest the decision by the Canadian and American governments not to ratify the 1997 Kyoto accord.

International Trade Minister Maninder Sidhu told The Canadian Press on Tuesday that he has “tremendous” respect for Guilbeault and his work.

“Our conversation will continue on the environment,” he said.

Guilbeault joined former prime minister Justin Trudeau’s cabinet as heritage minister. Two years later, he took over the environment portfolio.

He led Canada’s participation in the United Nations’ climate change conference, COP29, in 2021 and spearheaded both the 2030 emissions reduction plan and the development of a national climate adaptation strategy and nature conservation plan.

Guilbeault was one of the first members of Trudeau’s cabinet to publicly endorse Carney’s leadership of the Liberals.

“I’ve known Mark for many years. We’ve worked together on issues of green energy, transition, fighting climate change, and the role of the financial sector in fighting climate change,” he said at a cabinet retreat on Jan. 21, 2025.

He said at the time he was working with Carney to develop his climate plan. He also pivoted from his years of advocacy when he told reporters that while he believed the consumer carbon price was “one of the best tools we have to fight climate change, it’s not the only one.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 26, 2026.

The Canadian Press

Liberal MP Steven Guilbeault speaks to reporters ahead of a Liberal caucus meeting on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby The Canadian Press
Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Signal issue causing significant delays across GO Transit lines

A signal issue is causing delays during rush hour across almost all the GO Transit lines. The signal issue is happening just west of the Danforth GO but affecting the Lakeshore West, Lakeshore East,...

1h ago

Travellers coming from Ebola-affected regions will have to isolate for 21 days

The Canadian government says travellers from Ebola-affected regions will be required to self-isolate for 21 days, while immigration authorities are temporarily suspending decisions on applications from...

1h ago

Ontario civil servants can work remotely on some World Cup Toronto game days: gov't

Ontario's Treasury Board says public service employees may be allowed to work remotely during daytime FIFA World Cup matches in Toronto, following union calls for more flexible work options during the...

3h ago

Man charged with murder after unidentified person found dead in Cabbagetown garage

Toronto police have made an arrest in connection with the death of a man whose body was found in a private parking garage over the weekend. Police were flagged down in the area of Dundas and Seaton...

8h ago

Top Stories

Signal issue causing significant delays across GO Transit lines

A signal issue is causing delays during rush hour across almost all the GO Transit lines. The signal issue is happening just west of the Danforth GO but affecting the Lakeshore West, Lakeshore East,...

1h ago

Travellers coming from Ebola-affected regions will have to isolate for 21 days

The Canadian government says travellers from Ebola-affected regions will be required to self-isolate for 21 days, while immigration authorities are temporarily suspending decisions on applications from...

1h ago

Ontario civil servants can work remotely on some World Cup Toronto game days: gov't

Ontario's Treasury Board says public service employees may be allowed to work remotely during daytime FIFA World Cup matches in Toronto, following union calls for more flexible work options during the...

3h ago

Man charged with murder after unidentified person found dead in Cabbagetown garage

Toronto police have made an arrest in connection with the death of a man whose body was found in a private parking garage over the weekend. Police were flagged down in the area of Dundas and Seaton...

8h ago

Most Watched Today

1:16
Paramount Fine Foods centre renamed over alleged missed payments

City of Mississauga staff say they’ve ended a notable naming rights deal with Paramount Fine Foods, alleging the restaurant chain hasn’t met its payment obligations.

4h ago

0:52
Arrest made after man found dead in parking garage

Toronto police have made an arrest in connection with the death of a man whose body was found in a private parking garage over the weekend.

8h ago

1:25
Two fatal motorcycle crashes reported within hours of each other

Two fatal motorcycle crashes were reported in the GTA within 12 hours of each other.

9h ago

2:25
Summer-like temperatures across the GTA

The GTA is in for sunny and warm temperatures for the rest of the week as temperatures are expected to remain in the mid to upper 20s.

4h ago

2:51
Warm and sunny week ahead for Toronto

A beautiful warm and sunny week is on tap for the GTA and Toronto this week. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your seven-day forecast.

May 25, 2026 7:09 pm EST EST

More Videos