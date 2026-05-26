Toronto Pride 2026: A guide to the hottest parties, performances and parade routes

Zhya Aramiy, a newcomer to Canada originally from Kurdistan, Iraq, is photographed in Toronto's Church-Wellesley district on Wednesday, June 26, 2024. Aramiy is just one of hundreds of LGBTQ+ newcomers to Canada who are celebrating their first Pride in Toronto this month. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

By Denio Lourenco

Posted May 26, 2026 1:04 pm.

It’s time to dust off your sequins and break out the glitter!

Pride Toronto is celebrating its 45th anniversary this June with a festival line-up that includes over 800 artists, 10 stages and more than 100 community events.

An estimated 3 million people are expected to hit the Toronto streets for a month filled with special events, marches, art installations and celebrity performances.

Below is your guide to all of the hottest events.

Buzzworthy Events

Gay AF Comedy Pride Kick-Off Party

  • Three powerhouse queer comedians are headlining a show at Comedy Bar on Wed. June 3 at 8 p.m.

Sparkles: A Pride Retro Pop Up

  • The CN Tower is lighting up its main observation level for a 50th anniversary pop-up event in honour of Sparkles Nightclub which operated from 1979 to 1991. The event will take place on Fri. June 5 from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. (Last entry is 10:45 p.m.)

Pride at the garden

  • Live music, nature and community are blending together for a series of intimate outdoor performances with surprise queer musical guests at the Toronto Botanical Garden on Sun. June 7 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

St. Lawrence Market Pride

  • Celebrate Pride at St. Lawrence Market for a day filled with music, food, workshops & live demos and local queer vendors on Sat. June 13 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Roller Drag Ball

  • Bring your roller blades to College Park on Wed. June 17 for an event that brings together music, movement, and unforgettable drag performances. It runs from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Cirque du Soleil

  • Cirque du Soleil’s touring show “Luzia” is hosting a Pride night on Thurs. June 18 from 7:30 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Ripley’s Night At The Aqueerium

  • Celebrate Pride surrounded by thousands of marine animals at the Ripley’s Aquarium on Fri. June 19 from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Drag Ball

  • The biggest drag event of the year returns with over 70 drag acts from Canada and beyond! The 9-hour extravaganza will be held on Sat. June 27 from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the TD Main Stage in Nathan Phillips Square. 
Participants run with a multinations pride flag during the Toronto Pride Parade
The Toronto Pride Parade will wind through the streets of the Ontario capital, with thousands expected to attend. Participants run with a multinations pride flag during the Toronto Pride Parade, Sunday, June 25, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Hottest Parties

Gay Rights

  • Join the Pride kick-off event on Fri. June 5 from 10 p.m. till late at Buddies In Bad Times Theatre.

Rainbow Railroad Freedom Party

  • Drag stars Priyanka, Scarlett Bobo, and Lemon are taking over the Royal Ontario Museum on Thurs. June 11 from 8:30 p.m. to 12 a.m. to celebrate the iconic Canada’s Drag Race episode featuring Rainbow Railroad. 

Houseboy

  • Prism Events is hosting a Pride warm up event at Bunker on Fri. June 12 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. 

Pride Pool Party 

  • Pride Toronto’s signature pool party is happening at Cabana Pool Bar with special appearances from Juicy Love and Athena Dion on Thurs. June 18 from 6 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Gay Dreams 

  • A new day party is coming to the Harbourfront Centre on Sat. June 27 from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

CIRCUS : Pride Closing Party

  • The freaks are coming out for a dance party at Nest on Sun. June 28 from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.
People march in the Pride parade, marking the return of in-person festivities for the annual LGBTQ celebration, in Toronto, Sunday, June 26, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Eduardo Lima

Community Events

Pride Picnic

  • A massive queer picnic is taking place at Christie Pits Park on Sat. May 20 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Youth Pride Durham

  • Durham Region is hosting a Pride event for youth, children and families at its headquarters in Whitby on Sat. June 13 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Rainbow Seniors Pride

  • Pride Toronto is bringing generations together to celebrate and honour the wisdom, resilience, and joy of older 2SLGBTQI+ seniors at the Rekai Centre on Sat. June 13 from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Etobicoke Community Connect

  • Celebrate Pride outside of the downtown core at Humber College Lakeshore Campus on Wed. June 17  from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

AIDS Candlelight Vigil

  • The 42nd annual Toronto AIDS Candlelight Vigil will be taking place on Tues. June 23, 2026 at 9 pm at Barbara Hall Park.

Youth Pride

  • Gather to celebrate resilience, authenticity, and community of queer and trans youth at Church Street Public School on Sat. June 27 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Pride Toronto Weekend
(Photo credit: Pride Toronto)

Cultural Events

5th annual 2-Spirit Powwow

  • The event will take place at Milliken District Park on June 6 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Wotless – Indo-Caribbean Pride Fete

  • The Indo-Caribbean Canadian Association is hosting a fete at Supermarket Bar on Fri. June 19 from 10:30 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Newcomers Pride 

  • Celebrating Pride for the first time? Come to Earlscourt Park on Sun. June 21 from 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. for an event dedicated queer and trans people who are starting over in a new country.

The Yalla Barra Extravaganza

  • Yalla Barra returns for its 10th year with an array of performances that honours Middle Eastern culture. Check it out on Fri. June 26 from 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. at the Mill St. Wellesley Stage in the Village.

New Ho Queen: Asian Pride

  • Celebrate Asian pride with the New Ho Queen collective on Fri. June 26 from 10:30 p.m. to 2 a.m. at Mill St. Wellesley Stage in the Village.

Lewdline: LATINEO

  • A sexy weaving of Latine diaspora disciplines and surprises will be on display Fri. June 26 from 11 p.m. to 2 a.m. at OLG Central Stage in the Village.

BrOWN//out

  • Celebrate the magnificent multiplicity of South Asian communities on Sat. June 27 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Mill St. Wellesley Stage in the Village.

Blocko After Dark

  • Blackness Yes! presents Blocko After Dark with 4 hours of late night action from the GTAs best DJs. Join the fun on Sat. June 27 from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. at Mill St. Wellesley Stage in the Village.

Blocko… To The Max

  • Blockorama is returning for a celebration of community and Blackness with a performance by “Shake It To The Max” singer Moliy on Sun. June 28 from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Mill St. Wellesley Stage in the Village.

Scène Francophone

  • Toronto’s francophone community is gathering for an event where where language, culture, and identity come together on Sun. June 28 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the Rogers Community Stage.
Dyke March
Thousands attend the Dyke March as part of Pride festivities in Toronto on June 24, 2023. CITYNEWS

Parades, marches and flag raisings

Trans Rally & March:

  • The Trans Rally and March will take place on Fri. June 26 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Church Street and Hayden Street.

Dyke Rally & March: 

  • The Dyke Rally will take place on Sat. June 27 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Church Street and Hayden Street.
  • The Dyke March will take place afterwards from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Church Street and Hayden Street and will end at Church Street and Gould Street

Official Pride Parade:

  • The official Pride Parade will take place on Sun. June 28 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. It starts at Bloor Street, near Rosedale Valley Road and ends near Bay Street and Queen Street.

Two-Spirit and Indigenous Pride

  • Two-spirited people of the First Nations are hosting a community gathering on Sun. June 28 from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Rogers Community Stage.
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