It’s time to dust off your sequins and break out the glitter!

Pride Toronto is celebrating its 45th anniversary this June with a festival line-up that includes over 800 artists, 10 stages and more than 100 community events.

An estimated 3 million people are expected to hit the Toronto streets for a month filled with special events, marches, art installations and celebrity performances.

Below is your guide to all of the hottest events.

Buzzworthy Events

Gay AF Comedy Pride Kick-Off Party

Three powerhouse queer comedians are headlining a show at Comedy Bar on Wed. June 3 at 8 p.m.

Sparkles: A Pride Retro Pop Up

The CN Tower is lighting up its main observation level for a 50th anniversary pop-up event in honour of Sparkles Nightclub which operated from 1979 to 1991. The event will take place on Fri. June 5 from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. (Last entry is 10:45 p.m.)

Pride at the garden

Live music, nature and community are blending together for a series of intimate outdoor performances with surprise queer musical guests at the Toronto Botanical Garden on Sun. June 7 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

St. Lawrence Market Pride

Celebrate Pride at St. Lawrence Market for a day filled with music, food, workshops & live demos and local queer vendors on Sat. June 13 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Roller Drag Ball

Bring your roller blades to College Park on Wed. June 17 for an event that brings together music, movement, and unforgettable drag performances. It runs from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Cirque du Soleil

Cirque du Soleil’s touring show “Luzia” is hosting a Pride night on Thurs. June 18 from 7:30 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Ripley’s Night At The Aqueerium

Celebrate Pride surrounded by thousands of marine animals at the Ripley’s Aquarium on Fri. June 19 from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Drag Ball

The biggest drag event of the year returns with over 70 drag acts from Canada and beyond! The 9-hour extravaganza will be held on Sat. June 27 from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the TD Main Stage in Nathan Phillips Square.

The Toronto Pride Parade will wind through the streets of the Ontario capital, with thousands expected to attend. Participants run with a multinations pride flag during the Toronto Pride Parade, Sunday, June 25, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Hottest Parties

Gay Rights

Join the Pride kick-off event on Fri. June 5 from 10 p.m. till late at Buddies In Bad Times Theatre.

Rainbow Railroad Freedom Party

Drag stars Priyanka, Scarlett Bobo, and Lemon are taking over the Royal Ontario Museum on Thurs. June 11 from 8:30 p.m. to 12 a.m. to celebrate the iconic Canada’s Drag Race episode featuring Rainbow Railroad.

Houseboy

Prism Events is hosting a Pride warm up event at Bunker on Fri. June 12 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Pride Pool Party

Pride Toronto’s signature pool party is happening at Cabana Pool Bar with special appearances from Juicy Love and Athena Dion on Thurs. June 18 from 6 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Gay Dreams

A new day party is coming to the Harbourfront Centre on Sat. June 27 from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

CIRCUS : Pride Closing Party

The freaks are coming out for a dance party at Nest on Sun. June 28 from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

People march in the Pride parade, marking the return of in-person festivities for the annual LGBTQ celebration, in Toronto, Sunday, June 26, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Eduardo Lima

Community Events

Pride Picnic

A massive queer picnic is taking place at Christie Pits Park on Sat. May 20 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Youth Pride Durham

Durham Region is hosting a Pride event for youth, children and families at its headquarters in Whitby on Sat. June 13 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Rainbow Seniors Pride

Pride Toronto is bringing generations together to celebrate and honour the wisdom, resilience, and joy of older 2SLGBTQI+ seniors at the Rekai Centre on Sat. June 13 from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Etobicoke Community Connect

Celebrate Pride outside of the downtown core at Humber College Lakeshore Campus on Wed. June 17 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

AIDS Candlelight Vigil

The 42nd annual Toronto AIDS Candlelight Vigil will be taking place on Tues. June 23, 2026 at 9 pm at Barbara Hall Park.

Youth Pride

Gather to celebrate resilience, authenticity, and community of queer and trans youth at Church Street Public School on Sat. June 27 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

(Photo credit: Pride Toronto)

Cultural Events

5th annual 2-Spirit Powwow

The event will take place at Milliken District Park on June 6 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Wotless – Indo-Caribbean Pride Fete

The Indo-Caribbean Canadian Association is hosting a fete at Supermarket Bar on Fri. June 19 from 10:30 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Newcomers Pride

Celebrating Pride for the first time? Come to Earlscourt Park on Sun. June 21 from 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. for an event dedicated queer and trans people who are starting over in a new country.

The Yalla Barra Extravaganza

Yalla Barra returns for its 10th year with an array of performances that honours Middle Eastern culture. Check it out on Fri. June 26 from 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. at the Mill St. Wellesley Stage in the Village.

New Ho Queen: Asian Pride

Celebrate Asian pride with the New Ho Queen collective on Fri. June 26 from 10:30 p.m. to 2 a.m. at Mill St. Wellesley Stage in the Village.

Lewdline: LATINEO

A sexy weaving of Latine diaspora disciplines and surprises will be on display Fri. June 26 from 11 p.m. to 2 a.m. at OLG Central Stage in the Village.

BrOWN//out

Celebrate the magnificent multiplicity of South Asian communities on Sat. June 27 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Mill St. Wellesley Stage in the Village.

Blocko After Dark

Blackness Yes! presents Blocko After Dark with 4 hours of late night action from the GTAs best DJs. Join the fun on Sat. June 27 from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. at Mill St. Wellesley Stage in the Village.

Blocko… To The Max

Blockorama is returning for a celebration of community and Blackness with a performance by “Shake It To The Max” singer Moliy on Sun. June 28 from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Mill St. Wellesley Stage in the Village.

Scène Francophone

Toronto’s francophone community is gathering for an event where where language, culture, and identity come together on Sun. June 28 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the Rogers Community Stage.

Thousands attend the Dyke March as part of Pride festivities in Toronto on June 24, 2023. CITYNEWS

Parades, marches and flag raisings

Trans Rally & March:

The Trans Rally and March will take place on Fri. June 26 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Church Street and Hayden Street.

Dyke Rally & March:

The Dyke Rally will take place on Sat. June 27 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Church Street and Hayden Street.

The Dyke March will take place afterwards from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Church Street and Hayden Street and will end at Church Street and Gould Street

Official Pride Parade:

The official Pride Parade will take place on Sun. June 28 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. It starts at Bloor Street, near Rosedale Valley Road and ends near Bay Street and Queen Street.

Two-Spirit and Indigenous Pride

Two-spirited people of the First Nations are hosting a community gathering on Sun. June 28 from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Rogers Community Stage.