Lululemon reaches agreement with founder to appoint some of his board nominees

Lululemon founder Chip Wilson speaks after announcing a $100 million donation to preserve and protect B.C.'s natural spaces through his Wilson 5 Foundation, in Vancouver, B.C., Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By Tara Deschamps, The Canadian Press

Posted May 27, 2026 8:22 am.

Last Updated May 27, 2026 10:38 am.

Lululemon Athletica Inc. has headed off a showdown at its upcoming meeting by signing an agreement with its estranged founder who was hell-bent on spurring change at the retailer.

The agreement announced Wednesday puts two of Chip Wilson’s three nominees on the board of the Vancouver-based company in exchange for the entrepreneur quelling his attacks on the brand.

The nominees due to take a seat, pending shareholder approval, are former ESPN chief marketing officer Laura Gentile and former On co-CEO Marc Maurer.

Wilson’s other nominee ex-Activision CEO Eric Hirshberg was not part of the deal, but Lululemon has agreed to appoint an additional director with product and brand expertise in apparel by Oct. 1.

Lululemon’s executive chair Marti Morfitt hailed the arrangement as a way to keep Lululemon’s “focus on continuing to strengthen its performance,” while Wilson said it signals “meaningful progress toward restoring the company’s product-first vision and unlocking tremendous value for shareholders.”

Wilson, who left Lululemon’s board in 2015 but still holds almost nine per cent of its common shares, started his crusade against the company last year, when CEO Calvin McDonald announced his departure amid sagging market performance and increased competition.

Wilson used it to try to elicit change, predominately at the board level. He took out advertisements in the Wall Street Journal, where he likened the company to a “plane crash” and “sinking ship.” He also paid for trucks displaying advertisements that “denigrated the brand” to sit outside its Vancouver headquarters this past March and by one of its New York stores in April.

Lululemon, which recently named ex-Nike exec Heidi O’Neill as incoming CEO, was open to considering Wilson’s board nominees, but accused him of blocking the company from interviewing the people and demanding other concessions.

Their board slates were due to square off at the company’s June annual meeting.

Under the deal, Wilson has agreed to standstill, non-disparagement, voting and related conditions for about 18 months until 30 days prior to the nomination deadline for Lululemon’s 2028 annual meeting.

In lieu of expense reimbursement, Lululemon and Wilson have agreed a donation will be made supporting athletics, art, and landscaping at Kitsilano Beach in Vancouver, where the company was founded.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 27, 2026.

Tara Deschamps, The Canadian Press

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto and GTA gas prices set for 9‑cent drop Thursday, falling to lowest level in weeks

The decrease marks the second major drop in less than a week and pushes prices to their lowest level since mid‑May, based on CityNews' historical gas‑price data.

3m ago

Mississauga home invasion leaves 2 injured after armed suspects force their way into residence

Peel Regional Police (PRP) say two people were taken to the hospital after a violent home‑invasion robbery in Mississauga early Wednesday, where multiple armed suspects forced their way into a residence...

1h ago

City of Toronto boosts pool staffing after previous issues, launches heat relief strategy

The City of Toronto launched its annual heat relief strategy, which will last until the end of September. Here are elements of that plan.

12m ago

Markham school receives threatening phone call from U.S. for second time

York Regional Police officers are maintaining a presence at a Markham school after it received a threatening phone call on Wednesday. Police were called to a high school in the area of Bur Oak Avenue...

57m ago

Top Stories

Toronto and GTA gas prices set for 9‑cent drop Thursday, falling to lowest level in weeks

The decrease marks the second major drop in less than a week and pushes prices to their lowest level since mid‑May, based on CityNews' historical gas‑price data.

3m ago

Mississauga home invasion leaves 2 injured after armed suspects force their way into residence

Peel Regional Police (PRP) say two people were taken to the hospital after a violent home‑invasion robbery in Mississauga early Wednesday, where multiple armed suspects forced their way into a residence...

1h ago

City of Toronto boosts pool staffing after previous issues, launches heat relief strategy

The City of Toronto launched its annual heat relief strategy, which will last until the end of September. Here are elements of that plan.

12m ago

Markham school receives threatening phone call from U.S. for second time

York Regional Police officers are maintaining a presence at a Markham school after it received a threatening phone call on Wednesday. Police were called to a high school in the area of Bur Oak Avenue...

57m ago

Most Watched Today

2:44
Remaining warm and dry for the rest of the week

The weather will stay steady all week, remaining warm and dry through the weekend. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your seven-day forecast.

16h ago

3:03
City of Mississauga dropping Paramount Fine Foods Centre name

City of Mississauga staff say they will be dropping the Paramount Fine Foods Centre name over a dispute involving fees under a naming rights contract. The company's CEO is questioning the move amid talks. Nick Westoll reports.

16h ago

1:59
Free use of sports equipment just a click away in Brampton

They're like vending machines but for sports equipment, and it's all free. Audra Brown with a look at a new project in Brampton that's helping to make outdoor recreation accessible to everyone.

16h ago

2:02
Fatal fall from North York high-rise investigated by police watchdog

Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating after a man fell to his death from a North York high-rise on Monday night.

20h ago

1:16
Paramount Fine Foods centre renamed over alleged missed payments

City of Mississauga staff say they’ve ended a notable naming rights deal with Paramount Fine Foods, alleging the restaurant chain hasn’t met its payment obligations.

20h ago

More Videos