CIBC signs deal to sell CIBC Caribbean for US$1.6B, reports Q2 profit up

The new CIBC logo displayed the the lobby of its headquarters in Toronto on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Evan Buhler

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 28, 2026 6:48 am.

Last Updated May 28, 2026 6:57 am.

TORONTO — CIBC announced a deal to sell its 91.67 per cent interest in CIBC Caribbean to the Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son for a total of US$1.6 billion in cash and stock as it reported its second-quarter profit rose compared with a year ago.

Under the CIBC Caribbean agreement, the bank says it will receive US$1 billion in cash and 52.1 million Butterfield common shares, which will represent about a 22 per cent stake in the company.

The sale came as CIBC says it earned C$2.47 billion or C$2.53 per diluted share for the quarter ended April 30, up from C$2.01 billion or C$2.04 per diluted share a year earlier.

Revenue for the quarter totalled C$8.01 billion, up from C$7.02 billion in the same quarter last year, while its provision for credit losses amounted to C$605 million, the same as a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, CIBC says it earned C$2.54 per diluted share in its latest quarter, up from an adjusted profit of C$2.05 per diluted share in the same quarter last year.

Analysts on average had expected an adjusted profit of C$2.44 per share, according to LSEG Data & Analytics.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 28, 2026.

Companies in this story: (TSX:CM)

The Canadian Press

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto man gets 33 years in U.S. prison over 'sextortion scheme' targeting children

American authorities say a Toronto man has been sentenced to 33 years in prison in what they describe as a "prolific sextortion scheme" that targeted more than 100 children across the United States. The...

2h ago

Union Station security targeting homeless people ahead of World Cup, Toronto group says

Community advocates allege homeless people have been facing escalating violence at the hands of security guards at Toronto's Union Station in the run-up to the FIFA World Cup tournament.  Members...

2h ago

Man missing after boat capsizes off Cherry Beach

A man is missing after an inflated boat capsized off of Cherry Beach on Wednesday. Police were called to the area around 1:45 p.m. and the marine unit was able to rescue one man from the water. The...

1m ago

Little has changed since Kenneth Law's arrest, says father whose son died by suicide

TORONTO — Years after Kenneth Law's arrest, a father who holds the Ontario man responsible for his son's death by suicide says little has been done to rein in the online trade of lethal substances that...

2h ago

Top Stories

Toronto man gets 33 years in U.S. prison over 'sextortion scheme' targeting children

American authorities say a Toronto man has been sentenced to 33 years in prison in what they describe as a "prolific sextortion scheme" that targeted more than 100 children across the United States. The...

2h ago

Union Station security targeting homeless people ahead of World Cup, Toronto group says

Community advocates allege homeless people have been facing escalating violence at the hands of security guards at Toronto's Union Station in the run-up to the FIFA World Cup tournament.  Members...

2h ago

Man missing after boat capsizes off Cherry Beach

A man is missing after an inflated boat capsized off of Cherry Beach on Wednesday. Police were called to the area around 1:45 p.m. and the marine unit was able to rescue one man from the water. The...

1m ago

Little has changed since Kenneth Law's arrest, says father whose son died by suicide

TORONTO — Years after Kenneth Law's arrest, a father who holds the Ontario man responsible for his son's death by suicide says little has been done to rein in the online trade of lethal substances that...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:49
Quiet, sunny and seasonal all week long

The sunny and seasonal weather will continue all week long and into the month of June. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your seven-day forecast.

12h ago

2:42
Violent home invasion in Mississauga leaves two injured, suspects on the run

Peel Regional Police say two people were taken to the hospital after a violent home‑invasion robbery in Mississauga early Wednesday, where multiple armed suspects forced their way into a residence before fleeing the scene.

20h ago

0:20
Here's how much gas prices are set to drop on Thursday

Drivers across Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area will see another round of relief at the pumps on Thursday.

21h ago

2:21
GTA temperatures remain in mid, upper 20s as sunshine continues

Temperatures in the GTA are expected to remain in the mid, to upper 20s as sunshine continues throughout the week.

16h ago

0:50
Potential meteor reported flashing across sky in Southern Ontario

Some residents in Southern Ontario reported seeing potential meteor sightings, lighting up the sky in the region early Wednesday morning.

18h ago

More Videos