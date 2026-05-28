Firms preparing for customers to use AI agents for investing, shopping: BMO exec

A person makes their way past the Bank of Montreal (BMO) building in the Financial District of Toronto, on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 28, 2026 10:30 pm.

Last Updated May 28, 2026 10:33 pm.

BMO Financial Group’s chief artificial intelligence and quantum officer is preparing for a world in which individuals turn control of their shopping and investing over to technology.

Kristin Milchanowski says six months from now, people will be using AI-based agents for both tasks.

Agents are autonomous software that can carry out duties on behalf of a user.

They are increasingly being adopted across tech-savvy organizations and populations because they can help reduce the time spent on tedious tasks.

Because of their increased adoption, Milchanowski says consumer-facing companies in the AI space now have to think not just about how they cater to humans but also how they market to agents.

Her comments came at the All In conference, one of the 600 events taking place during Toronto Tech Week.

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