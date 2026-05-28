Ontario Liberal caucus member Rob Cerjanec enters party leadership race

Ontario Liberal caucus member Rob Cerjanec has tossed his hat into the party’s leadership race.

The rookie legislator who won the Ajax riding in 2025 will be running under the slogan “Let’s Build Ontario” and he pledges to rebuild the party.

Cerjanec says he will focus on affordability measures and improving the education and health-care systems.

He has the support of fellow caucus member Stephanie Bowman, who will help run his campaign.

Former federal Liberal cabinet member Navdeep Bains recently entered the race, as did provincial caucus member and former hospital president Lee Fairclough along with the first person to enter the leadership contest, former political staffer Dylan Marando.

Liberal MP Nate Erskine-Smith has said his run for leadership is much less likely after losing a nomination race in Scarborough Southwest to Ahsanul Hafiz.