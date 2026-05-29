A timeline of key events in the case of Kenneth Law, accused of aiding suicides

Insp. Simon James of York Regional Police speaks to the media during a press conference on the Kenneth Law case, in Mississauga, Ont, on Aug. 29, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 29, 2026 4:00 am.

Last Updated May 29, 2026 5:23 am.

Kenneth Law, an Ontario man accused of selling lethal substances online to people who later used them to take their own lives, is expected to plead guilty to 14 counts of aiding suicide after murder charges against him are withdrawn.

Police have alleged that Law ran several websites that were used to sell sodium nitrite and other items that can be used for self-harm, shipping them to people in more than 40 countries. The charges against him related to 14 people who died across Ontario.

Here is a timeline of key events in the case:

Oct. 14, 2022: A coroner’s report in the United Kingdom looking into the April death by suicide of a woman in Surrey lists a postal box in Mississauga, Ont., and the name of one of the websites police linked to Law.

March 31, 2023: Peel Regional Police investigate the circumstances of a local sudden death where the person is believed to have consumed a chemical substance. It’s the first of two deaths police would later link to Law and the allegations against him.

April 25, 2023: The Times of London publishes an investigation into Law, reporting on his alleged global online operation.

May 2, 2023: Peel Regional Police announce they have arrested Law and charged him with two counts of counselling and aiding suicide.

May 10, 2023: Several other police forces in Canada, including those in Toronto and Durham Region, say they are reviewing sudden deaths in light of the allegations against Law.

June 16, 2023: Peel Regional Police announce 11 Ontario police forces have formed a major joint operation investigating Law.

Aug. 25, 2023: Britain’s National Crime Agency says it has identified 232 people in the U.K. who bought products from Canada-based websites allegedly linked to Law in the two years prior to April, 88 of whom had died.

Aug. 29, 2023: Police announce an additional 12 new charges against Law of aiding and counselling suicides across Ontario. They allege Law started to operate the websites he used to market sodium nitrite and other items that can be used for self-harm in late 2020.

Sept. 12, 2023: Montreal police announce they are also investigating allegations against Law, suspecting he may have sent kits containing sodium nitrite to addresses in Montreal.

Dec. 12, 2023: Police announce 14 counts of second-degree murder charges against Law, in addition to his 14 existing charges of aiding suicide, for a total of 28 charges. Law’s lawyer, Matthew Gourlay, says his client would be pleading not guilty to all charges.

Jan. 26, 2024: Law’s lawyer confirms that all 14 counts of second-degree murder had been upgraded to first-degree murder, and that the case would proceed by direct indictment, meaning there would be no preliminary inquiry. Gourlay says Law would plead not guilty to all charges.

July 23, 2024: A New Zealand coroner says four people who died by suicide in that country had ordered items online from a business associated with Law, including two university students, a 21-year-old woman and a 40-year old man. The coroner noted that Law’s activities were outside the jurisdiction of the New Zealand courts.

October 2024: Lawyers for Law file a motion for leave to intervene after prosecutors asked the Supreme Court of Canada to urgently review a recent Ontario ruling in a separate case that could undermine the murder charges against him. That ruling suggested a person may only be liable for murder if they provided a person who committed suicide with the lethal substance and “overbore the victim’s free will in choosing suicide.”

October 2025: Law’s trial is pushed back to April 2026 for a second time as the Crown and defence await the Supreme Court decision.

Dec. 5, 2025: The Supreme Court of Canada declines to “conclusively resolve” the legal issue regarding whether murder charges can be laid against people who aid in suicides.

April 18, 2026: Gourlay says a plea deal has been reached with Crown prosecutors, who will drop all 14 murder charges against Law. Gourlay says Law would plead guilty to 14 counts of aiding suicide.

May 29, 2026: Law is expected to enter his plea in a Newmarket, Ont., court.

If you or someone you know is thinking about suicide, support is available 24/7 by calling or texting 988, Canada’s national suicide prevention helpline.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 29, 2026.

The Canadian Press

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