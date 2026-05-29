Unidentified victim in downtown Toronto homicide; police release new images in appeal

Police say the victim was found with obvious signs of trauma and was pronounced dead at the scene. The case was immediately taken over by the homicide unit. Photo: TPS.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted May 29, 2026 8:23 am.

Last Updated May 29, 2026 8:24 am.

Toronto police are asking for the public’s help to identify a homicide victim found last weekend in a downtown laneway garage, releasing new images and a digitally restored approximation as investigators work to confirm who the deceased person is.

On May 23, at about 9:22 a.m., officers were flagged down in the Dundas Street and Seaton Street area in Cabbagetown after someone discovered an unresponsive person inside a private garage off a laneway.

Police say the victim was found with obvious signs of trauma and was pronounced dead at the scene. The case was immediately taken over by the homicide unit.

On Monday, investigators arrested Boubacar Dembele, 30, of Toronto, who has been charged with second-degree murder. Police have not said whether the victim and the accused knew each other, nor have they released details about the events leading up to the killing.

Investigators say they still do not know who the victim is. The person is described as five-feet-six inches tall with a medium build, dark hair and dark eyes and possibly of Asian descent.

At the time they were found, the victim was wearing a silver necklace with a heart-shaped pendant featuring wings and a single clear stone and a black jacket with “Vision Youth Leaders Program” written on it

Police have now released an updated photo of the victim, along with a digitally restored and approximate image, in hopes that someone will recognize them.

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