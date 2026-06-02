High school standout using football to fuel post-secondary ambitions
Posted June 2, 2026 11:44 am.
Isaac Lindsay has been turning heads on the grid-iron, despite impressive stats and titles, the senior high school student is known for his positive attitude, ability to stay calm under pressure, and be a supportive teammate.
Isaac Lindsay
Lindsay can play receiver and safety, playing for his school team, as well as 7-on-7, tackle, and flag.
Do you know an athlete or community ambassador who is as awesome as Isaac? You can nominate them for 680 NewsRadio Athlete of the Week right here!