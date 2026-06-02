Dozen pizzas, frozen turkey, bed leg among strangest items forgotten by Canadians in Ubers

An employee hands off a stack of pizza boxes to a customer. (Courtesy: Pexels/Anna Shvets)

By News Staff

Posted June 2, 2026 12:09 pm.

From a full set of goalie equipment to humidifiers and aquarium fish, Canadians have certainly forgotten their fair share of unique items in Ubers over the past year.

Uber releases its “Lost and Found Index” list annually, which reveals the most common and peculiar items left behind by Canadian riders.

Year after year, phones, wallets, purses, backpacks, headphones and keys are commonly forgotten in Ubers. But it’s the strange ones that are the most eye-catching.

Toronto certainly leads the way in that respect, with some of the most bizarre items left behind: a 15-lb. frozen turkey, a turtle shell, and aquarium fish.

It doesn’t get much better elsewhere in Ontario. A single leg from a bed frame and an old smoke alarm were forgotten in a vehicle in London, Ont. Better than misplacing 12 pizzas, like someone did in Brantford? A red bathing suit was left behind in Ottawa, while someone named Adam left the Uber without his gold-star-adorned trophy.

In Montreal, a possibly aspiring musician forgot their violin in the vehicle.

Further west, someone in Winnipeg walked out without their two humidifiers. In Alberta, a hockey goalie must have been looking a little silly come gametime after forgetting their pads, helmet and stick in an Uber. A Calgarian left without an electric kids’ scooter and pink cat helmet.

Someone certainly missed a workout in Vancouver after forgetting a 25-lb. kettlebell.

Canada’s most forgetful cities, in order, are: Saskatoon, Windsor, Regina, Victoria, St. John’s, N.L., Winnipeg, Montreal, Halifax and Kelowna.

For the second year in a row, Toronto, Ottawa and Calgary are among the least forgetful.

This year’s “Lost and Found Index” found Uber XL riders forgot twice as many items as UberX riders. It also determined the most forgetful days of the year are Halloween weekend (Oct. 31-Nov. 1) and New Year’s Day.

Uber began keeping track of what Canadian riders were forgetting behind in 2016.

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